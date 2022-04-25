ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton crime survivors head to Sacramento to advocate for new crime policies

 3 days ago
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Hundreds of people have come together to demand change at the ninth annual Survivors Speak California conference in Sacramento on Monday. The two-day conference, which is the largest annual gathering of crime victims in Sacramento every year, is happening at the SAFE Credit Union Convention...

Looks like the people crying to defund the police are now crying for their help 😂

