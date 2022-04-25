Lawrence J. Ostness

FULTON – Judy A. Haskin, 81, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wesley Health Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. She was a resident of the Home of the Good Shephard, an assisted living facility in Malta, New York. Judy was born in 1940, in Fulton, New York, a daughter to the late Floyd and Anita Ingamells Haskin. She grew up in Fulton and graduated from Fulton High School in 1958. While at Fulton High School, she participated in Journalism Club, Business Club, Girl Scouts and FTA. Outside of high school, Judy participated in Athena Triangle and was Beloved Queen.

FULTON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO