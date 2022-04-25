ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Lawrence J. Ostness

 3 days ago
FULTON – Lawrence J. Ostness, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born in 1958, in Kokomo, Indiana, a son to the...

Oswego County Today

Roy L. Kemp

FULTON – Roy L. “Blaze” Kemp, 67, of Fulton, New York, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, New York, after a long illness. Roy was born in Fulton to the late Leroy and Ellen (Hough) Kemp. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Roy was a 1973 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, Fulton. He was past employed with Nestle Co., Fulton and local farms.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

James M. Dunham, 55

FULTON, NY – James M. Dunham, 55, passed away on April 20, 2022, after a lengthy illness surrounded by his loved ones. Jim was born in Syracuse on March 2, 1967. Jim was raised in Fulton, NY. He was the third child of the late Alton and Joanne Dunham.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Gary D. Frost

FULTON – Gary D. “Frosty” Frost, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 at home. He was born April 30, 1949 in Fulton to Harold and Margaret Frost and was a graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School in 1967. Upon his graduation, he began a 38-year career at the Nestle Company where he retired as a supervisor. Family was the most important part of Gary’s life, he cherished the moments with his wife, children and grandchildren.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Yvonne M. Lamb

FULTON – Yvonne M. Lamb, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at The Commons on St. Anthony’s, Auburn, New York, after a long illness. Yvonne was born in Fulton to the late Charles and Lucille (Sawyer) Diehl. She was a lifetime resident of Fulton. Yvonne was a graduate of Fulton High School, and she was an inducted member of the National Honor Society. As a young woman, Yvonne previously worked at Sealright Co., Fulton. She retired from Empower FCU, Fulton, after 30 years of service and then she worked part-time with Tractor Supply, Fulton.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Albert A. Fiorini

FULTON – Albert A. Fiorini, 83, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. From Fulton, New York, Albert was a first generation Italian-American, born to Angelo & Elena Fiorini on May 23, 1938, the third of four sons. He married the love of his life, Diane Collar from Baldwinsville, NY, and had two children before relocating to Peachtree City, GA in 1977.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Angel M. Perez III

FULTON – Angel M. Perez III, age 40 of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, April Perez; children, Paige Thomas, Jayden Perez, and Naileen Perez; parents, Aida Gonzalez, and Angel M. Perez II; siblings, Giovanni Perez, Marielena Perez, Iraida Gonzalez, Ligia Perez, Anthony Perez, Jade Raymos, and Bryan Raymos; grandchild, August Jones; best friend and brother, Jamie Fischel; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

C. Theresa Vescio

OSWEGO – Graveside services for C. Theresa Vescio, 93, of Oswego, New York, who died February 3, 2022 in Seneca Hill Manor, will be Friday April 29, 2022 at 11:15 a.m., in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, New York. The arrangements are in care of the Sugar & Scanlon...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Hazel Holmes

OSWEGO – Hazel Holmes, 92, of Oswego, New York, died on April 24, 2022. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lillian (Pluff) Harding. Hazel worked in Food Service at the Oswego Hospital. A strong believer in the importance of giving back, she was an active volunteer both in and outside of the Oswego community.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Gerald R. Sweeting

OSWEGO – Gerald R. Sweeting, 78, of Oswego, New York, passed on April 24, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late William and Nona (Sheridan) Sweeting. Gerald worked as a laborer for the Labor Local 214 in Oswego. He met and married his wife Elsie Ingerson and they raised two sons, Jerry Jr. and Scott.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Judy A. Haskin

FULTON – Judy A. Haskin, 81, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wesley Health Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. She was a resident of the Home of the Good Shephard, an assisted living facility in Malta, New York. Judy was born in 1940, in Fulton, New York, a daughter to the late Floyd and Anita Ingamells Haskin. She grew up in Fulton and graduated from Fulton High School in 1958. While at Fulton High School, she participated in Journalism Club, Business Club, Girl Scouts and FTA. Outside of high school, Judy participated in Athena Triangle and was Beloved Queen.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Columbia Manitta

FULTON – Columbia (Runeare) Manitta, 96, of Fulton, New York, died peacefully with her daughter at her side on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Mrs. Manitta, more commonly known as, “Chickie,” was born on February 15, 1926, in Fulton. She was the loving daughter of the late Guissepe Bonafaccio Tranquil and Catherine Runeare and grew up alongside her 12 siblings, Genevieve, Carcido, Joseph, Patsy, Bova Anthony, Barbara, Theresa, Doris, Linda, Cecilia, Vick, and Mary.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Katherine J. Saltalamachia

OSWEGO – Katherine J. Saltalamachia, 73, of Oswego, passed unexpectedly on April 21, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Kathy was the daughter of the late Helen (North) and Charles E. Raby Jr. Kathy graduated from St. Paul’s Academy and was a graduate of Oswego High School. She went...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Ronald E. Ferraro

FULTON – Ronald E. Ferraro, U.S. Army retired, 79, of Fulton, New York, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Ron was born October 26, 1942 in Oswego, New York, to Onofrio and Sarah Ferraro. He was a Vietnam War veteran and was proud to serve his country for 21 years in the U.S. Army. Following his retirement from the military, Ron accepted a position as a custodian with the Phoenix School District and retired after 20 years of service.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Sharon L. Smith

OSWEGO – Sharon L. Smith, 77, of the Town of Oswego, New York, passed away on April 19, 2022, after a short illness at the Oswego Hospital. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Elmer Duffy and Helen Bacon. She was a graduate of the Red Creek High School and had attended the University of Buffalo and CCBI.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Sondra Wendt Gives Presentation To Fulton Sunrise Rotary

FULTON – Sondra Wendt recently gave a presentation to Fulton Sunrise Rotary on the Children’s Museum of Oswego (CMOO). The Educational and Program Specialist for the museum talked about OMCC activities and programs and how they promote child-centered learning. Young children as well as older visitors will learn a variety of skills while playing at the museum.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

John O’Brien

MINETTO, NY – On Tuesday, April 19, John O’Brien, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Minetto, New York, surrounded by family. John was born in Queens, New York, and grew up in Long Island. John moved to Oswego, New York, to attend college. This is where he met his wife of 42 years and raised his family.
MINETTO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

