Lawrence J. Ostness
FULTON – Lawrence J. Ostness, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born in 1958, in Kokomo, Indiana, a son to the...oswegocountytoday.com
FULTON – Lawrence J. Ostness, 64, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 22, 2022. He was born in 1958, in Kokomo, Indiana, a son to the...oswegocountytoday.com
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0