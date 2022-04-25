ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Man fatally shot following dispute at Queens subway station: NYPD

By Emily Davenport, Dean Moses
amny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating a shooting at a Queens subway station on Monday afternoon that left a man dead. According to the NYPD, at 4:30 p.m. on April 25 officers responded to a call regarding a man shot at the Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer station. Upon their arrival, officers found 24-year-old Marcus Bethea in...

www.amny.com

