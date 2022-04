Part of the selling point for the Washington Nationals this season -- and let's be honest, there isn't much to sell -- was that whatever the state of the team around him, at least Juan Soto would have four or five plate appearances a night. The team might lose -- and lose and lose and lose, because the streak has now reached eight, all at home. But Soto could do anything to any pitch he sees, and that is some combination of intriguing and alluring, no matter the record or the score.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 11 HOURS AGO