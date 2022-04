COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Kay Crawford will tell her son's story to anyone who will listen. Her beloved first-born came into this world nearly 40 years ago, but was taken from her days before his 23rd birthday. Crawford remembers her son learned to read around the age of four, before he started school. She The post Murdered Young Father: Family hoping for justice 17 years after Colorado Springs killing appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO