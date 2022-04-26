ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk

By Sheila Dang, Katie Paul
Reuters
 2 days ago
April 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) Chief Executive Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. read more He was speaking during a company-wide town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.

Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.

As Agrawal listened to staff questions about Musk's plans for the company, the possibility of layoffs and the board's rationale for the deal, he deferred many questions as ones that should be asked of Musk.

Musk has said he believes Twitter should be a platform for free speech. Employees asked Agrawal whether former U.S. President Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last year, would be allowed to return once Musk takes over. read more

"Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said, referring to the question regarding Trump. "I believe when we have an opportunity to speak with Elon, it's a question we should address with him."

Agrawal also told employees there were no plans for layoffs.

Bret Taylor, chair of Twitter's board of directors, aimed to reassure employees that the agreement with Musk prioritized "operating continuity" until the deal was closed.

"I think we feel very comfortable that (the deal) gives this team the ability to continue to make the company successful in between signing and closing the transaction," Taylor said.

Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas and Katie Paul in San Francisco Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Westside Tim
2d ago

I can't believe these people are afraid of Trump getting back on Twitter. He seems to be getting his message out without Twitter, so why the worry?

Nosotros la gente
2d ago

I love the meltdown Elon is causing. Crazy that these authoritarians think they are the good guys, with their banning and censorship.

NihilistSolitude
2d ago

Elon as the new owner of the company he should fire a CEO who giving out negative and demoralizing messages.

Reuters

