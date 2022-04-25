ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 photos of Billie Eilish at Coachella show how much her career has grown in just 3 years

By Callie Ahlgrim
 3 days ago

Billie Eilish performs at the 2022 Coachella music festival.

Charles Reagan/Courtesy of Coachella

  • Billie Eilish performed at the Coachella music festival for the first time in 2019.
  • This year, she became the youngest headliner in the festival's history.
  • These 15 photos show the contrast and rapid growth in Eilish's short career.
Billie Eilish made her Coachella debut in 2019 when she was 17 years old.
Billie Eilish in 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

When she took the stage in Indio, California on April 13, 2019, Eilish was fresh off the record-breaking release of her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Just three years later, she became the youngest headliner in the festival's history.
Billie Eilish in 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

Eilish released her sophomore album "Happier Than Ever" in July 2021. It received generally positive reviews and was nominated for album of the year at the 2022 Grammys.

For her first set of shows, Eilish was booked on the festival's Outdoor Theatre stage.
Billie Eilish in 2019.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

According to Billboard , Eilish's early-evening crowd "spilled over to the festival's main stage, nearly hindering the space meant for upcoming headliners Tame Impala."

Upon her return to the desert, she commanded Coachella's main stage.
Billie Eilish in 2022.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Eilish arrived for her headlining performance on April 16, 2022, at 11:30 p.m.

Her hit-packed setlist opened with the old fan favorite "Bury a Friend" and concluded with the one-two punch of "Bad Guy" and "Happier Than Ever."

Eilish was openly disappointed with her debut performance at the iconic festival.
Billie Eilish in 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

In 2019, Eilish arrived 20 minutes late for her weekend-one set and forgot the lyrics to one of her songs.

"I really resent the things that were surrounding me during that period of time," she told V magazine . "I had that ruined for me by a person, but that's OK."

Later, her documentary revealed that she was being plagued by relationship problems . Her then-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, also known as 7: AMP, was apparently absent and apathetic throughout preparations for the performance.

In 2022, her elaborate set design and lighting cues were executed perfectly.
Billie Eilish in 2022.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

During weekend one of Coachella, Eilish's performance went off without a hitch, even though she quipped that she "should not be headlining this shit."

To match her debut album's cover art, Eilish sang from a bed that was suspended above the stage.
Billie Eilish in 2019.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Although her debut Coachella performance was interrupted by technical issues, it was widely praised by fans and critics.

At the time, Billboard described Eilish as being "at the tip of everyone's tongues."

For her headline performance, Eilish took her airborne antics into the audience.
Billie Eilish in 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

To sing a tender medley of "Overheated," "Bellyache," and "Ocean Eyes," Eilish was lifted above the crowd by a mobile crane, which revolved in a 360-degree motion.

In 2019, Eilish made a cameo during Khalid's performance to sing their ballad "Lovely."
Billie Eilish and Khalid in 2019.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Khalid welcomed other famous collaborators like Halsey and Normani during his 2019 daytime set.

In 2022, Khalid was a special guest for Eilish.
Billie Eilish and Khalid in 2022.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

The "Location" singer arrived onstage during weekend one to perform "Lovely," though he wasn't Eilish's only guest for the evening.

Eilish brought out her own guest in 2019: Vince Staples.
Billie Eilish and Vince Staples in 2019.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Eilish and Staples performed their catchy collaboration "&burn."

This time around, she enlisted one of her childhood heroes: Damon Albarn.
Billie Eilish and Damon Albarn in 2022.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman joined Eilish to perform her song "Getting Older," as well as the biggest hit of his own career, "Feel Good Inc."

Eilish's debut Coachella performance was laced with mosh-pit energy.
Billie Eilish in 2019.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Even as a teenager, Eilish boasted an energetic and assertive performance style.

Her second headline show went full-throttle punk-rock with a cameo from Hayley Williams.
Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams in 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

During Eilish's weekend two performance, the revered rocker arrived to sing a stripped-down rendition of Paramore's "Misery Business."

Later, she returned to the stage to help Eilish sing her closing banger "Happier Than Ever."

Critics have called Eilish a highlight of the 2022 festival.
Billie Eilish was Saturday's headliner at Coachella.

Beth Saravo/Courtesy of Coachella

Despite underwhelming reviews of Coachella's much-anticipated return , following two years of cancellations related to COVID-19, few attendees had a negative word to say about Eilish.

The Guardian gave Eilish's show five out of five stars, raving that she brought "a thrilling mix of charm and bravado to the main stage."

Rolling Stone said her "stellar" performance was "characterized by the prowess of an industry veteran but with the humility of a 20-year-old who just made one of her dreams come true."

Follow along with Insider's Coachella coverage here .

Read the original article on Insider

