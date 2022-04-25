15 photos of Billie Eilish at Coachella show how much her career has grown in just 3 years

Billie Eilish performs at the 2022 Coachella music festival. Charles Reagan/Courtesy of Coachella

Billie Eilish performed at the Coachella music festival for the first time in 2019.

This year, she became the youngest headliner in the festival's history.

These 15 photos show the contrast and rapid growth in Eilish's short career.

Billie Eilish in 2019. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Billie Eilish made her Coachella debut in 2019 when she was 17 years old.

When she took the stage in Indio, California on April 13, 2019, Eilish was fresh off the record-breaking release of her debut studio album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Billie Eilish in 2022. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

Just three years later, she became the youngest headliner in the festival's history.

Eilish released her sophomore album "Happier Than Ever" in July 2021. It received generally positive reviews and was nominated for album of the year at the 2022 Grammys.

Billie Eilish in 2019. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

For her first set of shows, Eilish was booked on the festival's Outdoor Theatre stage.

According to Billboard , Eilish's early-evening crowd "spilled over to the festival's main stage, nearly hindering the space meant for upcoming headliners Tame Impala."

Billie Eilish in 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Upon her return to the desert, she commanded Coachella's main stage.

Eilish arrived for her headlining performance on April 16, 2022, at 11:30 p.m.

Her hit-packed setlist opened with the old fan favorite "Bury a Friend" and concluded with the one-two punch of "Bad Guy" and "Happier Than Ever."

Billie Eilish in 2019. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Eilish was openly disappointed with her debut performance at the iconic festival.

In 2019, Eilish arrived 20 minutes late for her weekend-one set and forgot the lyrics to one of her songs.

"I really resent the things that were surrounding me during that period of time," she told V magazine . "I had that ruined for me by a person, but that's OK."

Later, her documentary revealed that she was being plagued by relationship problems . Her then-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, also known as 7: AMP, was apparently absent and apathetic throughout preparations for the performance.

Billie Eilish in 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

In 2022, her elaborate set design and lighting cues were executed perfectly.

During weekend one of Coachella, Eilish's performance went off without a hitch, even though she quipped that she "should not be headlining this shit."

Billie Eilish in 2019. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

To match her debut album's cover art, Eilish sang from a bed that was suspended above the stage.

Although her debut Coachella performance was interrupted by technical issues, it was widely praised by fans and critics.

At the time, Billboard described Eilish as being "at the tip of everyone's tongues."

Billie Eilish in 2022. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

For her headline performance, Eilish took her airborne antics into the audience.

To sing a tender medley of "Overheated," "Bellyache," and "Ocean Eyes," Eilish was lifted above the crowd by a mobile crane, which revolved in a 360-degree motion.

Billie Eilish and Khalid in 2019. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

In 2019, Eilish made a cameo during Khalid's performance to sing their ballad "Lovely."

Khalid welcomed other famous collaborators like Halsey and Normani during his 2019 daytime set.

Billie Eilish and Khalid in 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

In 2022, Khalid was a special guest for Eilish.

The "Location" singer arrived onstage during weekend one to perform "Lovely," though he wasn't Eilish's only guest for the evening.

Billie Eilish and Vince Staples in 2019. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

Eilish brought out her own guest in 2019: Vince Staples.

Eilish and Staples performed their catchy collaboration "&burn."

Billie Eilish and Damon Albarn in 2022. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

This time around, she enlisted one of her childhood heroes: Damon Albarn.

The Blur and Gorillaz frontman joined Eilish to perform her song "Getting Older," as well as the biggest hit of his own career, "Feel Good Inc."

Billie Eilish in 2019. Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella

Eilish's debut Coachella performance was laced with mosh-pit energy.

Even as a teenager, Eilish boasted an energetic and assertive performance style.

Billie Eilish and Hayley Williams in 2022. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

Her second headline show went full-throttle punk-rock with a cameo from Hayley Williams.

During Eilish's weekend two performance, the revered rocker arrived to sing a stripped-down rendition of Paramore's "Misery Business."

Later, she returned to the stage to help Eilish sing her closing banger "Happier Than Ever."

Billie Eilish was Saturday's headliner at Coachella. Beth Saravo/Courtesy of Coachella

Critics have called Eilish a highlight of the 2022 festival.

Despite underwhelming reviews of Coachella's much-anticipated return , following two years of cancellations related to COVID-19, few attendees had a negative word to say about Eilish.

The Guardian gave Eilish's show five out of five stars, raving that she brought "a thrilling mix of charm and bravado to the main stage."

Rolling Stone said her "stellar" performance was "characterized by the prowess of an industry veteran but with the humility of a 20-year-old who just made one of her dreams come true."

