ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Dirty Dancing' star Jennifer Grey calls her past relationship with Johnny Depp a 'bonfire': 'There was some heat'

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ybmdq_0fJtQqLi00
Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Rich Fury/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Grey told People that her relationship with Johnny Depp was a "bonfire."
  • In her journal, Grey described Depp as "kind, funny, smart, moral, thoughtful, respectful."
  • Representatives for Depp didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

The "Dirty Dancing" star Jennifer Grey gave a new interview in which she discussed her past relationship with Johnny Depp.

"There was some heat. It was a fucking bonfire," she told People magazine while promoting her coming memoir, "Out of the Corner." "It was literally like, 'Are you fucking kidding me? Are you fucking kidding me? I've never seen a guy like this.'"

Grey and Depp were together for about a year following her engagement to her fellow "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" costar Matthew Broderick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RcePN_0fJtQqLi00
Grey.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

In 1987, the year "Dirty Dancing" premiered, Broderick and Grey got into a car crash in Ireland that killed two people, according to The New York Times .

"We were so young. And there's not a week that goes by that I don't think about it. That I don't think about the families. That I don't think about Matthew," she told the Times recently. "It's just in me. It's part of my topographical map, the landscape of my life."

Their relationship couldn't survive the tragedy and Grey moved on to Depp, who was introduced to her by her agent.

"If a mirage could have been a person in the summer of 1988, that mirage would have been Johnny Depp," she wrote in her memoir , out May 3.

"And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, 'Oh, I'm being totally, totally compensated for the shit I just went through,'" she told People, seemingly referring to the car crash with Broderick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uTyA5_0fJtQqLi00
Depp at promotion of the animated series "Puffins" in Belgrade, Serbia, on October 19.

Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

In her book, Grey wrote that they were two weeks into their relationship when Depp asked her to marry him and she accepted. She told People they were often "twinning" and would wear "matching leather jackets."

"On August 12, I wrote in my journal, 'I'm in love, pretty sure for the first time in my life ... He's kind, funny, smart, moral, thoughtful, respectful,'" Grey wrote in " Out Of The Corner ."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10WAiq_0fJtQqLi00
Patrick Swayze and Grey in a scene from the film "Dirty Dancing."

Vestron/Getty Images

Their relationship didn't last as Depp's career grew. Grey said he became more frustrated as he became more established as a Hollywood heartthrob, which didn't bode well for their relationship.

Grey writes in her memoir that she broke up with Depp via a note she left in his hotel room. Their engagement lasted nine months.

Representatives for Depp didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Grey later went on to marry the actor Clark Gregg . The two divorced in 2021 after 19 years.

Depp would go on to have many high-profile relationships, including with Winona Ryder and Kate Moss . He's appeared in court in recent days for a defamation lawsuit he's brought against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Will Smith's Ex-Lover Spills Tea On Secret '90s Romance

Will Smith’s alleged ex-lover has come clean about the pair’s brief romance in a new tell-all memoir. Garcelle Beauvais, who stars in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, also detailed a fling she had with legendary ball player Michael Jordan in her new book titled Love Me As I Am. She writes that she met the King Richard star in the early 1990s and ended things when Will’s son mistook Beauvais for Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Broderick
Person
Clark Gregg
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Jennifer Grey
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Patrick Swayze
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Reveals the Horrific Way She First Learned Her Dad Was Gay

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Grey and her Oscar-winning father, Joel Grey, have always shared a close relationship, but when it comes to his sexuality, it wasn’t her dad who revealed the news. Instead of his private life ,and who he chooses to date staying as a family affair, it was a boyfriend’s mother who revealed the news to her in a less-than-desirable way, Jennifer shared in her new memoir, Out of the Corner. She didn’t find out the truth until the late 1980s when she was dating actor Matthew Broderick. She was home alone with his mother, Patricia...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rich Fury Getty#People#The New York Times
NME

Jennifer Grey says her relationship with Matthew Broderick inspired Madonna’s ‘Express Yourself’

Jennifer Grey has revealed that her relationship with Matthew Broderick in the late ’80s was the inspiration behind Madonna‘s ‘Express Yourself’. Grey and Broderick started dating in 1986 after meeting on the set of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Grey then bagged the role of Baby in Dirty Dancing, catapulting her to new heights of stardom in Hollywood. She and Broderick were engaged to be married, but after about four years together the pair split up and Grey started dating Johnny Depp.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Al Pacino, 81, grabs dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex Noor Alfallah, 28

Al Pacino grabbed dinner with Mick Jagger’s ex-girlfriend Noor Alfallah at Felix Trattoria in Venice, Calif., Saturday night. The two were spotted leaving in the same car after dining at the Italian eatery. Both Pacino, 81, and Alfallah, 28, went with all-black ensembles for the outing. “The Godfather” star donned a button-down shirt, jacket, slacks and sneakers, while Alfallah opted for a lacy black top paired with leather pants, a matching jacket and boots. While the two were spotted leaving together, it appears their date wasn’t necessarily a romantic candlelit dinner for two. Pacino and Alfallah were joined by other friends — including Jason Momoa,...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

376K+
Followers
26K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy