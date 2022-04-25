ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lea Michele tells friend Jonathan Groff that she'd be his surrogate if he ever wants to have kids: 'I love being pregnant'

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWnmc_0fJtQpSz00
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Steve Jennings/Getty Images

  • Lea Michele told her friend Jonathan Groff during an interview that she'd be his surrogate should he ever want kids.
  • "I'll carry your baby. I will," Michele said during a recent interview with People.
  • Groff, who joined Michele for a new "Spring Awakening" reunion special, replied, "Good to know."

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff have played star-crossed lovers numerous times, in addition to maintaining a close bond in real life, but Michele recently took their friendship to a whole new level.

During a joint interview with People ahead of the "Spring Awakening" reunion special airing on HBO Max, Michele, who costarred with Groff in the musical's original Broadway production, said she'd be his surrogate should he ever want children.

"I'll carry your baby. I will," the "Glee" star told Groff during the interview .

"You will?" Groff asked, to which Michele replied: "Hell yeah! I love being pregnant. It's so much fun."

"Good to know," the "Hamilton" actor said.

Michele has one child, 20-month-old Ever, with her husband Zandy Reich.

The actress also spoke about her experience working with Groff during the Broadway production of "Spring Awakening," saying she "felt so safe with him every night."

"It just so happened that we met to do this show, but I feel like we would've met some way or another in life because we were meant to be in each other's lives," Michele told People .

Michele and Groff were part of the original cast of "Spring Awakening," which premiered on Broadway in 2006 following off-Broadway performances. In the edgy hit musical, Michele and Groff starred as doomed teenage lovers Wendla and Melchior, respectively.

Since performing in "Spring Awakening," the two have remained close friends. Michele went on to star as Rachel Berry on Fox's musical comedy "Glee" for all six seasons, and Groff had a recurring role on the show as Jesse St. James, a fellow musical theater enthusiast who has an on-again, off-again romantic relationship with Rachel.

"Spring Awakening: Those You've Known" premieres May 3 on HBO Max.

Read the original article on Insider

