Jane Fonda says she's 'super conscious' that she's 'closer to death': 'It doesn't really bother me'

By Yasmin Garaad
 3 days ago
Jane Fonda is no stranger to mobilizing the masses with her legendary workout videos.

Joe Klamar/Gett Images

  • Jane Fonda said on CBS Sunday Morning that she's "super-conscious" that she's "closer to death."
  • The "Grace and Frankie" star added that it doesn't really bother her.
  • "What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine!" she said, referring to her surgeries.

Jane Fonda doesn't have a fear of mortality. While appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, the " Grace and Frankie " actress shared that she's aware of the reality of growing old.

"I'm super-conscious that I'm closer to death," she said. "And it doesn't really bother me that much."

"What bothers me is that my body is, you know basically not mine! My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder's not mine. You're looking at somebody who's only me from here up," she said, referring to her neck.

Fonda went on to explain that for her, she's more concerned about living life now than reflecting on what she's had to give up as an 84-year-old woman.

"The fact that I'm still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don't have my old joints? And I can't ski or bike or run anymore? Enh. You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85," she added.

As for health practices, Fonda shared that she stopped drinking alcohol because it started to affect her differently.

"It's because even with one drink, like, if I had a martini tonight, I would be at half-mast tomorrow," Fonda explained. "Now, that wasn't true when I was younger. But as you get older, I think alcohol affects you differently. And I only have so many tomorrows left. I don't want to be at half-mast for any of them!"

"Grace and Frankie" is streaming on Netflix now.

Read the original article on Insider

