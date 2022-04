Joe Exotic says being with his new fiancé is like being in Twilight. On Tuesday, TMZ published a letter sent by the Tiger King star to his lawyer, Autumn Blackledge. In the note, Exotic reveals that his fiancé is a "practicing witch" named John Graham. The two apparently met in prison over a year ago after being housed in the unit. He went on to say that there was a "fast attraction" and the two got engaged this past August. And though Exotic implies that Graham has been released from prison since then, they still regularly exchange letters and talk up to 3 times a day.

