Want a classic American summer job? The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are hiring

Vindicator file photo / April 29, 1984 | Phi Kappa Tau took first place among fraternities at the Youngstown State University Greek Sing 38 years ago. Front, from left, Nick Maiorana, Scott Carney, Roman Gerak, Michael Carlozzi, Terry Ryan, Rod Laird, accompanist Crystal Bunnell and director Benny Melnykovich; middle, Robert Chiclowe, Bryan Scudier, Dean Talaganis, Terry DelGarbino, Tim Ladner, Larry Pilson, Joe Vingle, Sebastian Rucci; top row, David Westover, Louis Fetch, Frank Bertuzzi, Russell Brodnan, Kevin Brauer, Scott Pierce, Victor Maras, Gregory Maras and Larry Fitzsimmons.
Comments / 0