‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki ‘lucky to be alive’ after car accident, co-star tells panel

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Jensen Ackles gave a heartfelt shoutout to his longtime friend and co-star Jared Padalecki during Creation Entertainment’s “Supernatural” Official Conventions panel discussion on Sunday.

“I miss my buddy,” Ackles told the East Brunswick, New Jersey, crowd before explaining that Padalecki, 39, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a “very bad car accident” and “he’s lucky to be alive.”

“He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here,” Ackles told the crowd, adding, “Keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get the chance on social, and he’ll be back with us soon.”

Fans took Ackles’ suggestion to heart and flooded social media with well-wishes for Padalecki, using the hashtags #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared, People magazine reported.

According to Ackles, Padalecki said that the accident left him feeling like he had “gone 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.” Ackles also told the crowd that the “airbag packs a punch” and marveled that Padalecki is recovering at home rather than in the hospital “because I saw the car,” Variety reported.

Padalecki and Ackles starred for 15 seasons on the wildly popular show, which followed the adventures of the onscreen brothers as they hunted down supernatural entities nationwide, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Padalecki currently stars in the lead role of The CW’s “Walker,” which wrapped up its second season in April and has been renewed for a third. Meanwhile, 44-year-old Ackles is slated to join the third season of “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke’s Amazon series, “The Boys,” Variety reported.

Watch Ackles’ 30-minute appearance via YouTube.

