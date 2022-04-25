ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Colorado River stressed, more Utah reservoirs may go dry

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LGPLd_0fJtPU5d00

At an event with members of the Strawberry Water Users Association, Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson urged continued conservation as the state headed into another summer in a drought emergency.

The members, some who are agriculture producers, will likely have less water again this year because of the mega-drought.

"We’re trying to put bigger plans in place for long-term conservation and water development here in the state of Utah," Lt. Gov. Henderson told FOX 13 News. "But right now, it’s critical people make sure they’re not over-watering their lawns, that they take advantage of the turf buyback programs, doing their part on an individual basis to conserve water."

Local water districts are starting to roll out restrictions. Agriculture producers will have less water to use. Residents will have their outdoor water use limited.

"We're in a world of hurt right now," Lt. Gov. Henderson said, noting that statewide, reservoirs are only 58% full.

The reservoirs get leaned on to provide water in more lean years.

"It’s worse than it was going into it last year," she said. "So there are a lot of places that aren’t sure what’s going to happen when their reservoirs run dry."

Last week, Governor Spencer Cox declared a new state of emergency for drought in Utah . A drought plan has already been sped up for the mighty Colorado River. Last week, Utah, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico jointly agreed to release water from Flaming Gorge in order to keep Lake Powell downstream generating electricity .

While snowpack looks good, the soils are still dry which creates problems, said Gene Shawcroft, the head of the Colorado River Authority of Utah, which negotiates water with the other states.

"The forecast now projects about 70% runoff into Lake Powell. Last year, the runoff ended up being 30%. We should be better this year, but there’s still concern about the long-term elevations at Powell. That’s why this action was taken," he told FOX 13 News on Monday.

The result is Flaming Gorge will drop 15-feet. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Interior is holding some water back in Lake Powell, which is now only 24% full. The decision keeps Lake Powell generating electricity for millions in the West.

"About a year from now there could be a million acre feet in Lake Powell that otherwise wouldn’t be there," Shawcroft said.

How bad the drought will be depends on where you live. For example, the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District is projecting a rough year for the five counties it serves in northern Utah and is going so far as to ask residents to cut indoor water use by 10% to save water .

Shawcroft, who is also the general manager of the Central Utah Water Conservancy District, said his agency has sold water for Weber Basin to help out. The Weber Basin water district is paying full price for it like any other water user and the Central Utah water district has some to spare.

"There’s a connection, a physical connection, between the Weber River and the Provo River," he said, explaining how it will happen.

But across Utah, water managers are pleading with people to conserve again. The state will be rolling out more water conservation measures — including money for people to remove unnecessary turf and getting agriculture producers to switch to water-saving technologies.

"We are requesting a ton from everyone," Shawcroft said. "We want to everyone to do everything they can to cut back."

Comments / 1

Related
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
ABC4

What was that loud boom in Utah?

UTAH (ABC4) – Did you hear a loud boom today? You’re not alone. Residents reported hearing loud booms while witnessing their homes shaking throughout the Salt Lake Valley. ABC4 can confirm it’s not an earthquake shaking up residents or a military attack targeting Utah residents. Luckily, your home and your family are not currently in […]
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Colorado State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Colorado Government
State
Utah State
98.3 The Snake

7 Reasons Why the End of the World May Be Coming to Idaho

The world is in a strange place and things that many thought they would never see or that would ever happen, have occurred in the last few years. There have been diseases spread across the globe, fires that stretch for miles, and giant bugs that parachute. Many of the things that people have witnessed or experienced are defining history, and many of these occurrences are more on the negative side. With so much doom and gloom in the world over the last few years, it makes one question, is the end of the world fast approaching? Here are some reasons, it may be happening sooner than later.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Utah Lake#Water Year#Reservoirs
The Independent

Shock before and after pictures show how water supply at crucial Lake Powell has dried up amid climate crisis

The climate crisis is happening all around us, all the time, but few places illustrate its dramatic effects better than Arizona’s red rock Lake Powell, the second-largest man-made reservoir in the country, which supplies water and power to millions throughout the West.The reservoir is only about 24 per cent full, the lowest level since 1963, when the reservoir was created alongside the Glen Canyon Dam to serve as the West’s water “bank account.”Photos of iconic sites at the reservoir, including Lone Rock Beach, now show sandy lake bed with dried up plants which have appeared in the span of...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Daily Mail

Utah woman, 34, who was a state official for more than 10 years dies during hike after falling 20 feet at Grand Canyon National Park on sixth day of boat trip

A longtime Utah government official died Monday evening, officials said Tuesday, after falling 20 feet at the Grand Canyon while on a boating trip along the Colorado River. Salt Lake City resident Margaret 'Meg' Osswald, the assistant director the Utah Division of Water Quality, was pronounced dead by Arizona safety officials at about 8:30 pm Monday after falling more than 20 feet during a hike just off the 1,450-mile-long river.
ACCIDENTS
KRQE News 13

New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been in New Mexico during wildfire season, you know the all-too-familiar smell of smoke in the air and the sound of fire trucks racing to the scene of another New Mexico wildfire. You probably remember fires in the Jemez mountains, blazes near Ruidoso, or flames in the Albuquerque foothills in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Jackson Hole Radio

Scientist puzzled over Yellowstone geyser

If you have been keeping track of geyser activity in Yellowstone National Park, you may have noticed that March 4th was the most recent eruption of Steamboat Geyser in the Norris Geyser Basin. This was the 151steruption since the geyser reactivated in early 2018. There was a total of 48...
ASTRONOMY
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy