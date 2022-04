Kelly Vais is living a life that she did not dream of just three years ago. "I was a lost Kelly. I was addicted to drugs and for thirty years, that was my life," Vais said. After struggling with addiction for decades, Vais met a recovery coach at Reliance Health in Norwich. Now, she has been clean for two years and says that she is living an "amazing life."

NORWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO