Nashville, TN

4 suspects flee after assaulting Murfreesboro Pike gas station employee

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu8uP_0fJtOayO00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is searching for four suspects following an assault last week.

It happened at the Marathon Gas Station on Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday.

Police say the four entered the store and attempted to shoplift as they were confronted by the employee at the front door.

Eighth-grader arrested after allegedly bringing loaded pistol, marijuana to Nashville school
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJ6fA_0fJtOayO00
    Courtesy: MNPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nvikg_0fJtOayO00
    Courtesy: MNPD

A physical altercation took place between the woman wearing paisley pants and the maroon sweatshirt. The employee pulled a handgun from her holster as the female suspect pushed her to the ground and began hitting her head against the floor.

A second female suspect came up behind the victim and took her weapon.

All four suspects fled in a white Honda Pilot on Murfreesboro Pike.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DoU3_0fJtOayO00
    Courtesy: MNPD
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UWgy_0fJtOayO00
    Courtesy: MNPD

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.

Comments / 6

AP_001183.f2f9930b3acc44ddbd5f64e6fc276d35.2300
2d ago

This happened across the street from the police station. I think the employee had falsely accused them of shoplifting and blocked their way at the door and the suspects(victim) got upset the cashier wouldn’t let them out and decided to defend themselves

Reply
2
Mom and son dead, 3 others injured in North Memphis stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her son are dead after police say a stabbing happened overnight in the 2000 block of Hubert Avenue in North Memphis Saturday. Officers found five people, including a child, stabbed when they arrived around 12:40 a.m. MPD initially said there were four people involved but later upgraded the total […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

