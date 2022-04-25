Hewitt Trussville softball P Sara Phillips voted SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Hewitt Trussville softball pitcher Sara Phillips for being voted SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for April 11-17!

Congratulations to Hewitt Trussville softball pitcher Sara Phillips for being voted SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for April 11-17!

The sophomore struck out 16 batters in eight innings pitched to record the win in the circle against Mobile Christian at the Berry Strong Invitational. Last week, she also passed the 100th strikeout mark through 59.2 innings pitched.

Phillips received 51.97% of the vote, beating out Vestavia Hills' Will Cox who finished second with 30.05% . Hoover's Bella Foran finished third with 15.77% and Oak Mountain's Davis Gillespie finished fourth with 0.28% . There were over 16,000 votes tallied this week!

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for April 11-17:

Softball

Bella Foran, Hoover: Foran had three hits and two RBIs in an area win against Thompson.

Hannah Weishaar, Spanish Fort: Weishaar went 3-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and had three RBIs in a shutout 17-0 win against J.U. Blacksher at the Berry Strong Invitational.

McKinnon Howard, Central: Howard went 3-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs, and scored three runs in a 12-2 win over Gardendale at the Sardis Tournament.

Belle Haynes, Tallassee: Haynes hit a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Lady Tigers past St. James, 6-4, at the Lady Hornet Invitational.

Taylor Danford, Enterprise: Danford went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, four RBIs, and scored three runs in a dominant 18-1 win over Dale County at the Dothan Diamond Classic.

Baseball

Davis Gillespie, Oak Mountain: Gillespie went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two RBIs, and struck out two batters in one inning pitched in a 5-2 victory against Hoover.

Will Cox, Vestavia Hills: Cox went 3-for-3 at the plate with a double and scored two runs in a 4-3 win against Hewitt Trussville.

Chris McNeill, Chelsea: McNeill went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs, scored two runs, and stole three bases in a 10-4 win against Briarwood.

Javen Hunter, Clay-Chalkville: Hunter went 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run, three RBIs, and scored two runs in a 9-3 win against Pinson Valley. The senior also pitched four innings only giving up one earned run in the victory.

Carter Johnson, Oxford: Johnson went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs in a dominant 12-1 win over Southside-Gadsden. He also struck out four batters in three innings pitched in the victory.

John Cooper, Mountain Brook: Cooper went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles and had an RBI in a 9-7 win against Homewood.