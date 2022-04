VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Malik Kearney walked into Virginia Beach court Monday morning just one day before his case goes to trial. Kearney is accused of driving under the influence and hitting a Virginia Beach police officer with a car in March 2021. It happened on the night of multiple shootings at the Oceanfront when an officer killed Donovon Lynch and a stray bullet in another shooting killed DeShayla Harris.

