Vote now: Who should be this week’s SBLive Alabama High School Athlete of the Week (Apr. 18-24)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Alabama High School Athlete of the Week for Apr. 18-24 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, May 2nd. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveal.

THIS WEEK’S ALABAMA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Baseball

Barrett Harper, Vestavia Hills: The junior left-hander recorded the win on the mound - throwing five two-thirds innings with only one allowed hit in a 5-0 win over Spain Park.

Evan Jones, Chelsea: Jones had the go-ahead two-run hit along with three RBIs to lift Chelsea past Arab 10-8 in the 6A playoff opener.

Howell Polk, Mountain Brook: Polk struck out 11 batters and allowed just six hits in a 4-2 6A playoff win over Scottsboro.

Carter Milliron, Hoover: Milliron went 3-for-5 at the plate with four RBIs in a 10-3 win over Thompson.

Riley Quick, Hewitt-Trussville: Quick recorded the win on the mound and struck out 10 batters in a 9-1 win over Spain Park.

Softball

Jacey Moore, Russellville: In 12 innings pitched - Moore struck out 19 batters, allowed only five hits and two earned runs across a two-game span at the Muscle Shoals Tournament. She also reached the 100 strikeout mark on the season during the tournament.

Kaelyn Jones, Hartselle: Jones went 6-for-11 at the plate with a triple, six RBIs, six runs scored, and stole two bases to help Hartselle win the Hoover Classic this past weekend.

Raegan Wall, Hazel Green: Wall went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, a triple, and had four RBIs in a 9-7 win over Ardmore.

Becca Leigh Chadwick, Northside: The junior did a little bit of everything for Northside. At the plate, she went 3-for-3 with two RBIs - and struck out 10 batters in five innings pitched to pick up the win in the circle against Gordo.

Ann Marie Stanbridge, Helena: The UWA commit went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and two RBIs in a 10-6 win over McAdory.