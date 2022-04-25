ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwall, TX

Meet Santa, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

By Editor
Blue Ribbon News
Blue Ribbon News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX (April 25, 2022) Meet Santa! He is initially shy with strangers, but he is very gentle and sweet with people he knows!. Santa is very calm and well-mannered. He does great with the other dogs and the cat in his foster...

Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News 2022 Summer Camp Spotlight, Rockwall County and beyond

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX — Our Blue Ribbon News 2022 Summer Camp Spotlight features local summer camp programs, Vacation Bible Schools, sports and skills camps, recreational activities and fun, learning opportunities for kids (and adults!) throughout the summer season. We hope this growing compilation helps you and your family find fun and safe things to do in and around Rockwall County this summer.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
CBS19

East Texas grocery store remains family-focused amid ownership change

TYLER, Texas — An East Texas staple grocery store between Tyler and Kilgore has gone through some big changes, but one thing that has stayed the same is the value of family. From the name to its workers, family is an important part of this store's next chapter. Tulita's Grocery is not just a family-owned business but also a family run.
TYLER, TX
Rockwall, TX
Lifestyle
DFW Community News

Adventures with the Editor: Clydesdales and Carriages, Oh My!

ROCKWALL, TX – March 31, 2022 — If you’ve ever been down to Sabine Creek Ranch in Royse City, you know there’s lots of fun things to do for folks of all ages on the ranch’s sprawling acreage – swimming, a ropes course, crafts, zip lining, wall climbing, gaga ball, canoeing, paddle boats and lots more. And now, you can ride on a wagon around the ranch pulled by giant, gorgeous Clydesdales!
ROYSE CITY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Adventures with the Editor: Beautiful, breathtaking Bluebonnet blooms

ROCKWALL, TX – April 22, 2022 — Seventy years ago, the city of Ennis kicked off its inaugural Bluebonnet Trails and Festival bringing. entertainment, shopping, and food vendors to its downtown area, while attracting folks from all over to drive through its rolling countryside filled with gorgeous Bluebonnets. Since we got married nearly five years ago, Julie and I always look forward to taking the hour-long drive out to Ennis this time of year to see the fields blooming with Bluebonnets and celebrate all the festivities happening downtown. This year was certainly no different, and in fact the Bluebonnets seemed to absolutely overwhelm the trails as we drove through, often packed so tight it felt like looking at a sea of Bluebonnet blue.
ENNIS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Culinary students cook up wins in ProStart Competition

ROCKWALL, TX (April 15, 2022) Culinary students from the Dr. Gene Burton College & Career Academy recently competed at the Texas ProStart Competition. Danielle Iadanza of Rockwall High School placed first in the salsa competition, creating a roasted tomatillo salsa Verde. Eliza Lackey (RHS), Clay Castenada (RHS), Natilee Hernandez (RHHS),...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Blue Ribbon News

Rockwall, TX
