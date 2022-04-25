Meet Santa, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week

ROCKWALL, TX – April 22, 2022 — Seventy years ago, the city of Ennis kicked off its inaugural Bluebonnet Trails and Festival bringing. entertainment, shopping, and food vendors to its downtown area, while attracting folks from all over to drive through its rolling countryside filled with gorgeous Bluebonnets. Since we got married nearly five years ago, Julie and I always look forward to taking the hour-long drive out to Ennis this time of year to see the fields blooming with Bluebonnets and celebrate all the festivities happening downtown. This year was certainly no different, and in fact the Bluebonnets seemed to absolutely overwhelm the trails as we drove through, often packed so tight it felt like looking at a sea of Bluebonnet blue.

