When you're planning a trip somewhere, the places you stay along the way are almost as important as the destination. These places are destinations on their own. Sure, you could stay in a hotel when you travel. They're all over the place. They all look exactly the same. They all have the same continental breakfast. And chances are, you're paying a huge corporation for what is probably a sub-par night of sleep.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO