Hurricane, WV

Hurricane man sentenced for defrauding elderly

By Bailey Brautigan, Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

UPDATE (6:09 p.m. on Monday, April 25): A Hurricane man was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for identity theft.

52-year-old Robert Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated identity theft, and he will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He will also pay $25,000 in restitution.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Hurricane man pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated identity theft in relation to stealing and forging checks from two elderly women to deposit into his bank account.

The DOJ’s press release says that Robert Jones, 52 of Hurricane, was the man that pleaded guilty.

West Virginia Supreme Court sends 1990 Preston County murder case back to circuit court

It says that Jones had been hired to do handyman work from an elderly woman at a property in Clendenin that was owned by another woman of, “advanced age.”

They say that Jones said he took blank checks from the homeowner and forged the signature of the woman who hired him to do the work. He then wrote checks to himself to deposit in his account at a local bank in Hurricane. He did this multiple times under amounts payable of $7,000 and $8,500.

As a part of the plea agreement, Jones has to pay the bank $25,000 in restitution, according to the press release.

Jones could face four years in prison when he is sentenced on April 25, 2022.

In the press release, it says that Jones faces pending state charges in Jackson, Lewis, Lincoln, and Putnam County in connection to additional fraud schemes.

