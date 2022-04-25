ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Police: State Rep. John Thompson involved in incident with officers

KARE 11
KARE 11
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST PAUL, Minn. — A state lawmaker who previously accused St. Paul police of racial profiling was reportedly involved in another interaction with officers on Sunday, following an incident allegedly involving his adult daughter. Rep. John Thompson has not yet commented publicly about the alleged interaction. St. Paul...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Rep. John Thompson Disputes Police Account Of Traffic Stop Involving Daughter, Says She Had ‘Mental Health Episode’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State Rep. John Thompson on Tuesday said he did not attempt to misuse his position as an elected official or intimidate police officers when he showed up to a traffic stop involving his adult daughter, disputing a police report of what happened. His reaction was that of a concerned father responding to a child in crisis, he said.  It’s Thompson’s first statement since the Sunday incident, when St. Paul Police, according to a summary report, pulled over his 26-year-old daughter on suspicion of impaired driving and expired tabs. Officers said she didn’t cooperate, and that they smelled “the odor...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Shot To Death In St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff Neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul say a man was shot to death in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood early Tuesday. Officers responded to the 200 block of Bates Avenue just after midnight, finding a man believed to be in his 30s with a gunshot wound. (credit: CBS) Medics responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was identified as 33-year-old Michael Pleasants of St. Paul. Police said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5650. This is the city’s 14th homicide of the year.
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KARE 11

Police: 1 injured in Anoka shooting

ANOKA, Minn. — One man was hospitalized after a reported shooting in Anoka on early Saturday morning, local police say. According to the Anoka Police Department, officers investigated a reported shooting at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday on West Main Street in Anoka. When officers arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds outside of a building.
ANOKA, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota House passes plan to refill unemployment trust fund, send checks to frontline workers

In the Duluth News Tribune Dana Ferguson says, “In a surprise move on Monday, April 25, the Minnesota House of Representatives advanced a more than $3.7 billion proposal to replenish the state’s jobless fund and send out checks to front line workers. The plan would repay the federal government for helping the state pay unemployment insurance benefits during the pandemic. It would also replenish the state’s unemployment insurance fund. Roughly one in five workers drew benefits from the fund, according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development, due to COVID-19 and the state’s effort to quell it.”
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Legislature#Police Sergeant#State
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
KROC News

2 Men Charged With Overdose Death of Minnesota Teenager

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - The drug overdose death of an Eagan teenager last year has resulted in charges against two Twin Cities men. The Dakota County Atty.'s Office has charged 29-year-old Jamal Adan of Burnsville and 27-year-old Sadiq Isack with third-degree murder. It's alleged they supplied the 16-year-old victim with what proved to be a fatal dose of fentanyl. Police in the southern Twin Cities suburb were called to the teenager's home on January 28, 2021, after his mother found him face down and unresponsive in his bed. Efforts to revive the juvenile were unsuccessful.
EAGAN, MN
KARE 11

Veterans expect action at Minnesota State Capitol

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota veterans groups say they've been patient for years, but now is the time to make themselves heard at the state capitol. The projected $9 billion surplus for the current two-year budget cycle is giving them reason to hope their lobbying efforts will yield real results this time around.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WEHT/WTVW

Police investigating shooting outside an Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar. The shooting happened just before 2:30 Friday morning outside the Franklin Street Tavern. According to an Evansville Police sergeant, a man was shot in the parking lot. EPD said he is currently being treated at a local hospital. No word on his […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Albany woman suspected of assaulting child

An Albany woman is suspected of assaulting a child, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint. Kristi Helena Lieser, 43, of Albany, faces one felony count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to a residence in...
ALBANY, MN
KARE 11

Parent speaks out on guns inside Harding High School

ST PAUL, Minn. — When a student at Harding High School in St. Paul was arrested this week for bringing a gun to school, it wasn't the first incident this year involving a weapon. Parents and students were unnerved by an incident recorded on video earlier this month. And...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy