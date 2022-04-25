ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Neighbors of Erie County Veterans Memorial Park voice concerns on nearby junkyard

By Chelsea Swift
 3 days ago

Neighbors of Erie County Veterans Memorial Park are voicing their concerns over what they describe as an area junkyard.

Here is more on the city’s efforts to address abandoned cars and debris.

Neighbors and visitors said that the nearby junkyard is an eyesore and that is disrespectful to veterans.

Across from Erie County Veterans Memorial Park, abandoned cars and debris are filling up a vacant lot.

Neighbors and visitors are frustrated with the owner of the property on Glenwood Park Avenue.

One Navy veteran said that he is disappointed to see a junkyard so close to the memorial.

“I think they should clean up their mess and show some respect for the veterans displayed here because they deserve it. This is one of the most beautiful spots in Erie right here,” said William Groner, Visiting Memorial Park.

“The veterans and those people have worked really hard over there. So for them to get to that place of peace and then look across and see that, no I don’t think that that should be allowed to continue,” said Karen Shepard, Neighbor.

The manager of the Erie City Code Enforcement said that they are trying to contact the owner to address the zoning violations.

“Because it’s across the street from the memorial we’d really like to get that cleaned up. It has been cited for junk and debris. So we’ll continue to push for that and hopefully get him to clean up,” said Andy Zimmerman, Manager of Code Enforcement for City of Erie.

“Hopefully some of the renovations we’re going to do in the future will maybe hide some of that. It’s a shame that you’ve got such a beautiful area there and they have that there across the street. It’s kind of an eyesore for people who go there to reflect or just to learn. It’s just a shame,” said Joe Benacci, Board Member of Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee.

Benacci said that renovations include adding more walkways, benches, and a parking lot.

All in an effort to protect, beautify, and expand memorial park.

Comments / 2

Mark Hatkevich
3d ago

why did the City government let people get away with this illegal dumping.Its not like it's hidden away.Mayor and city officials should have been on this.

Reply(1)
2
Related
YourErie

State money to fund projects in Erie, Millcreek, and Waterford

More than seven million dollars is being allocated to fund projects that could boost the regional economy. State funding will soon be used to fund four projects in Millcreek, Erie, and Waterford. State Representatives Ryan Bizzarro, Pat Harkins, and Bob Merski announced nearly eight million dollars in state funding. $500,000 will support the Presque Isle […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County career fair on April 28

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Career and Resource Fair will be held on Thursday, April 28, in Erie. During the fair, potential applicants who are interested in working for Erie County will have an opportunity to ask questions and discuss their respective careers. The Erie County Public Library, the Office of Children & Youth, Public Safety, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Crumbling Parade St. dock to receive repairs

A crumbling dock wall will soon have new life thanks to the Erie Access Improvement Grant Program. The dock’s current retaining wall is falling apart which is creating cracks in the sidewalk, forcing the dock to be closed. The Erie Port Authority is setting aside $248,000 to fix up the Parade Street Dock. The money […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Lack of cell phone service creates problems on Presque Isle

As summer approaches, community members and state representatives plan to address cell phone service issues alone Erie’s lakeshore. Here is more about this longstanding public safety issue. Several people at Presque Isle said cell service has been a problem on Erie’s lakeshore for several years. They are hoping that a town hall meeting will be […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

Police served two search warrants on Wednesday, April 20 at two locations. The first was in the 1000 block of Rankine Avenue in Lawrence Park and the other was a home in the 2000 block of East 10th Street. Police recovered 2.6 pounds of suspected fentanyl, more than $18,000 in cash, two handguns, and other […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

According to Erie Police, one person is dead following a shooting in the 1800 block of West 8th Street. Calls went out around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, April 28. According to police, two people have been shot at the 1800 block of West 8th Street. Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police probe shooting on Erie’s east side

Erie Police have confirmed that a 7-year-old boy was shot around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Downing Ave. Early Friday, the victim was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. At this time, the suspect’s age is unknown. Because the victim is so young, Erie Police are encouraging parents to be more involved […]
ERIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

70-bed drug-and-alcohol treatment center proposed for Schuylkill County

DELANO TWP., Pa. - A company that operates treatment centers for people with drug and alcohol addiction and other clients transitioning out of prison wants to build a center in MAJIC Industrial Park in Delano Township, Schuylkill County. Firetree Ltd., based in Williamsport, is proposing a one-story, 25,000-square-foot treatment center...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Man dead after construction accident at Chautauqua Institution

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One man is dead after a construction accident in Chautauqua County, New York. According to a news release from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called in to assist emergency crews for a fall victim at the Chautauqua Institution around 7:50 a.m. Friday, April 22. The preliminary investigation showed that a 51-year […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side. The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident

Update: The motorcyclist has died following the Wednesday evening accident. A motorcyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car on the interstate. According to Erie County 911, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on Interstate 79 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

One person hospitalized after shooting on E. 38th St.

Erie Police were called to the 900 block of East 38th Street Thursday, April 28 after reports of a man being shot. Moments later, police responded to calls of a gunshot victim appearing just blocks from UPMC Hamot. Calls came in around 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a person shot in the chest in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Severe thunderstorms in Erie County and Chautauqua, New York

Update: Off and on showers are being reported as of 7:40 p.m. along with some patchy fog. The severe storm threat has moved out of the area. Temperatures are dropping slowly, but steadily from northwest to southeast across our area tonight. Tune in to the local weather reports tonight on FOX 66 News at 10 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Council discovers ballot error

With the primary election just around the corner, Erie County is dealing with an issue with the ballot. This issue may end up costing tax payers more money. It’s an estimated amount of $50,000 for the error that county officials are hoping the state will reimburse. Erie County Council held an emergency meeting on Monday […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

North East Widget Financial robbed

Police in North East are investigating after a credit union was robbed. Police were called to the Widget Financial branch on Grant Street in North East at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28. North East Police and State Police from Lawrence Park are working together to investigate the robbery. The North East School District was placed […]
NORTH EAST, PA
