Friends of Pocatello Animal Shelter to change name, broaden scope amid dispute with city

POCATELLO — The president of Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter said his nonprofit organization plans to change its name and broaden its scope following a dispute with city officials.

Kelly Boodry said the new name will be Friends of Pocatello, Chubbuck Animals — or something similar — recognizing that the organization may use its funds for other purposes than just directly supporting the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Boodry explained he and his members have had a rocky relationship with the city recently. Boodry said the need for change became apparent after his organization recently announced plans to use some extra funding to assist two other organizations that help area pets — Bannock Feral Friends and Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue.

Boodry said city officials took exception with the donations, noting the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter’s articles of incorporation from 1996 called for building a shelter and providing money to operate that shelter.

Boodry emphasized that Friends of the Pocatello Animals Shelter is an independent 501©(3), and “nothing says they are subservient to the city.”

“We assured the shelter, ‘You’re still our No. 1 priority. We’re never going to stop that.’ They were so adamant about us not helping outside the shelter,” Boodry said.

Boodry argued both of the donations will indirectly benefit the animal shelter. His group gave $11,000 to Bannock Feral Friends to fund a program that captures feral cats to be spayed or neutered and then releases them back into the community. The aim is to minimize reproduction among feral cats.

The city had started a similar program a few years ago with funding from the national organization Best Friends. That program was discontinued after several months, and Boodry believes his members were addressing an unmet need through their donation.

The group also gave $15,000 to Aiding 2 Adoption Rescue. Boodry said the group finds homes for local animals, and the Pocatello Animal Shelter will often make referrals to Aiding 2 Adoption when they can’t take an animal.

Boodry said his organization agreed to change its name at the suggestion of the city’s attorney.

“This just tears me up,” Boodry said, adding that the group will continue to make the Pocatello shelter its top priority, even after its name is changed.

However, he said his organization will soon be able to also support the new animal shelter under construction in Chubbuck.

Mayor Brian Blad said he agrees the nonprofit is autonomous and free to use its funds as it sees fit. He believes the group was misleading its donors, however, by contributing to additional causes beyond the one specified in its name.

Blad believes changing the name would remedy that situation.

“If I were donating to Friends of the Animal Shelter with the intent of that money going to the animal shelter and they took it and gave it to somebody else, I would have an issue with it,” Blad said.

Blad advises the organization to establish a process through which donors would be able to earmark contributions for specific organizations, such as the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

“To me what’s better for the animals as a whole is going to be great,” Blad said. “Whatever Chubbuck is able to do will take some pressure off of the city of Pocatello. I don’t see any issues with that, as well.”

Boodry said donations to his organization have already started to rise since it’s sought to broaden its mission. Boodry fears the Pocatello Animal Shelter has a growing public perception problem based on poor communication with its stakeholders. He recently met with Pocatello Police Department officials to discuss his concerns about communication.

Boodry believes the city would be well advised to take up the Idaho Humane Society on a recent offer to evaluate the shelter and identify opportunities to implement best industry practices. Boodry acknowledges the shelter does an excellent job with its core mission of caring for animals.

City Council member Christine Stevens, who is a member of the Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter Board of Directors, lauds the shelter’s leadership for upgrading software. She’s concerned, however, that there may room for improvement on certain shelter functions as a result of high staff turnover recently.

Stevens considers the offer from the Idaho Humane Society to be a “great offer, and why would you ever say no?”

Blad said he, too, sees value in a review by the Idaho Humane Society. Blad welcomes any suggestions but said he hasn’t heard back from the Idaho Humane Society to make the arrangements.