Is bunker for sale in Arizona ‘nice for the end of the world’? Or cool place to live?
Let’s face facts: Bunkers are insanely cool.
Especially if they’re big enough to fit your entire family — and then some, like this particular property on the real estate market in Yucca, Arizona, for $399,900 .
“Here’s your chance to own your own bunker!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Originally built as a bomb shelter, this 7000 plus square foot home is mainly under ground, staying cool in the hot summers, and keeping the heat in, in our mild winters.”
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property is wired with solar, the listing says — so whoever decides to purchase this place is ready to go off-grid.
Features of the property include:
Train car that was converted into a workshop
Large garage
Airplane hangar
Lots of space
The bunker caught the eye of the popular real estate Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild , and people were both intrigued, and a little confused, by the property.
“Underground wouldn’t be bad for the climate,” one person said. “Clean up the landscaping, pop up a large number of solar panels, add a bunch of lighting, make sure you have a very deep well on site and really wouldn’t be half bad.”
“I have so many questions,” another commented.
“Nice for the end of the world, very depressing for any other scenario,” one person said.
“Honestly with a lot of TLC, it might not look half bad,” another observed. “Paint and seal the concrete ceiling white (like a soft white) for starters, re-stain the wood and paint the metal railing for a more modern look.”
“So many luxuries and such expensive surfaces! Great for that end of the world event!!” someone pointed out.
“This is where Sarah Connor was training John in preparation for ‘Judgment Day,’” one person joked.
Yucca is about 217 miles northwest of Phoenix.
The listing is held by Sandy Dudley of Realty One Group Mountain Desert.
