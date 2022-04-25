Is bunker for sale in Arizona ‘nice for the end of the world’? Or cool place to live?

Let’s face facts: Bunkers are insanely cool.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

Especially if they’re big enough to fit your entire family — and then some, like this particular property on the real estate market in Yucca, Arizona, for $399,900 .

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“Here’s your chance to own your own bunker!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Originally built as a bomb shelter, this 7000 plus square foot home is mainly under ground, staying cool in the hot summers, and keeping the heat in, in our mild winters.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property is wired with solar, the listing says — so whoever decides to purchase this place is ready to go off-grid.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

Features of the property include:

Train car that was converted into a workshop

Large garage

Airplane hangar

Lots of space

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

The bunker caught the eye of the popular real estate Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild , and people were both intrigued, and a little confused, by the property.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“Underground wouldn’t be bad for the climate,” one person said. “Clean up the landscaping, pop up a large number of solar panels, add a bunch of lighting, make sure you have a very deep well on site and really wouldn’t be half bad.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“I have so many questions,” another commented.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“Nice for the end of the world, very depressing for any other scenario,” one person said.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“Honestly with a lot of TLC, it might not look half bad,” another observed. “Paint and seal the concrete ceiling white (like a soft white) for starters, re-stain the wood and paint the metal railing for a more modern look.”

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“So many luxuries and such expensive surfaces! Great for that end of the world event!!” someone pointed out.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“This is where Sarah Connor was training John in preparation for ‘Judgment Day,’” one person joked.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

Yucca is about 217 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

The listing is held by Sandy Dudley of Realty One Group Mountain Desert.

Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

