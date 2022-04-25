ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Is bunker for sale in Arizona ‘nice for the end of the world’? Or cool place to live?

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlfHz_0fJtMQAQ00

Let’s face facts: Bunkers are insanely cool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C11PC_0fJtMQAQ00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

Especially if they’re big enough to fit your entire family — and then some, like this particular property on the real estate market in Yucca, Arizona, for $399,900 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noLai_0fJtMQAQ00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“Here’s your chance to own your own bunker!” the listing on Zillow.com says. “Originally built as a bomb shelter, this 7000 plus square foot home is mainly under ground, staying cool in the hot summers, and keeping the heat in, in our mild winters.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2047Yc_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom property is wired with solar, the listing says — so whoever decides to purchase this place is ready to go off-grid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aN3ZK_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

Features of the property include:

  • Train car that was converted into a workshop

  • Large garage

  • Airplane hangar

  • Lots of space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JVNF2_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

The bunker caught the eye of the popular real estate Facebook page Zillow Gone Wild , and people were both intrigued, and a little confused, by the property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N9p5O_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“Underground wouldn’t be bad for the climate,” one person said. “Clean up the landscaping, pop up a large number of solar panels, add a bunch of lighting, make sure you have a very deep well on site and really wouldn’t be half bad.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hKlzY_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“I have so many questions,” another commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n5CQb_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“Nice for the end of the world, very depressing for any other scenario,” one person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AtLYN_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“Honestly with a lot of TLC, it might not look half bad,” another observed. “Paint and seal the concrete ceiling white (like a soft white) for starters, re-stain the wood and paint the metal railing for a more modern look.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g9uOR_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“So many luxuries and such expensive surfaces! Great for that end of the world event!!” someone pointed out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxmH1_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

“This is where Sarah Connor was training John in preparation for ‘Judgment Day,’” one person joked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wId0N_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

Yucca is about 217 miles northwest of Phoenix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uo35v_0fJtMQAQ00
Exterior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

The listing is held by Sandy Dudley of Realty One Group Mountain Desert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrGfG_0fJtMQAQ00
Interior Screen grab from Zillow/Sandy Dudley

Mansion for sale in Illinois has everything — and then some. Check out $5.4M estate

The unconventional design of house for sale in Michigan is captivating. Take a look

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yucca#Bunkers#Housing List#Zillow Com
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Uncovering a dumpster full of art worth millions

In 2017 a barn cleanout in Connecticut revealed a treasure trove of artworks, by an obscure artist who'd died the year before. Now, experts say the dumpster art could be worth millions. Correspondent David Pogue delves into the intriguing tale of how a skateboarding mechanic became a detective in order to uncover the identity of Francis Hines, an expressionist who experimented with wrapping buildings, objects and paintings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
White House
Outsider.com

Highly Dangerous Portuguese Man O’ War Arrive on South Carolina, Florida Coasts in Time for Spring Break

They may be made up of some gorgeous colors and even look majestic while swimming within their elements, but the Portuguese man o’ war, a relative of the jellyfish, is one of the most toxic animals on the planet. Earlier this year, lifeguards set up the purple flags all along the coast from South Carolina down to Southern Florida, warning outdoor lovers and ocean-goers that these toxic animals were traveling through the area. Now, these purple flags have returned to the beaches, just as spring breakers are continuing to hit beaches all along the coast.
FLORIDA STATE
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

1K+
Followers
156
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy