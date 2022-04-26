ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

12-year-old child, 2 parents dead after apparent double murder-suicide in Kennett Square

 1 day ago

Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide that left a child and two adults dead.

The discovery was made on Monday morning inside a home on Federal Walk in Kennett Square.

East Marlborough Township police say officers found a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman and their 12-year-old child dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

It's unclear who fired the fatal gunshots.

Multiple cartridge casings were found at the scene. A semi-automatic handgun was observed on the floor near the male, according to investigators.

"This is an inconceivable tragedy for the victims' family, their loved ones, and our community. You have my deepest sympathy. We will use all our resources to determine why this heartbreaking and senseless incident happened. This is an ongoing investigation and we will update the public as soon as possible," said Chester County DA Deb Ryan.

Neighbors did not want to speak on camera, but one person believed there was tension between the couple.

The family members have not been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chester County Detective Christine Bleiler at 610-344-6866 or Sgt. Kevin Urbany at 610-444-5075.

Tyler McQuaid
1d ago

can y'all drop us some good news from time to time. Just once, I wanna wake up to, "This just in, everyone is happy and were no longer choosing to Endorse negativity and violence for attention.". like... were gonna rely on you for the news regardless. no harm in making it the good stuff.

