Purdue basketball makes top 6 for Iowa State transfer guard Tyrese Hunter

WEST LAFAYETTE - Purdue's pursuit of a point guard in the transfer portal has landed on Tyrese Hunter.

Last year's Big 12 Freshman of the Year who played at Iowa State announced his top six schools on Monday. The list features the Boilermakers. Tennessee, Kansas, Louisville, Gonzaga and Texas.

Hunter, who attended St. Catherines High School and is from Racine, Wisconsin, visited Purdue over the weekend.

The 6-foot 178-pound Hunter started all 35 games as the Cyclones advanced to the Sweet 16 before losing to Miami (Fla.) in Chicago. He finished second on the team in scoring (11.0) and ranked third in the Big 12 in assists (4.9). Hunter broke the Iowa State freshman record for assists (172) and steals (71).

Purdue remains active in the portal after Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack decided to transfer to Miami (Fla.) after visiting the Boilermakers.

Roster addition

Sam King, a 6-8 center from Columbus North, will join the program as a walk-on during the 2022-23 season. King averaged 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds as a senior.

