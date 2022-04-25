ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-LGTBQ housing discrimination bill advances after second attempt

By JC Canicosa
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
Right now, Louisiana’s anti-housing discrimination laws don’t protect against discrimination against LGBTQ residents, putting the state out of sync with federal requirements.

House Bill 303 , authored by Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, looks to make it illegal in Louisiana to refuse to rent or sell housing to someone because of their sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill advanced Monday from the House Commerce Committee after a motion to table the bill failed by a 6-8 vote.

“The federal law already protects these (LGBTQ) individuals from discrimination, and all I ask is that we in Louisiana put our state law in line with federal law,” Freeman said to the committee.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced last year it will enforce the Fair Housing Act to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

This is Freeman’s second attempt at passing the bill after Republicans on House Commerce blocked the bill last year. The bill still had Republican opponents this time around.

“I don’t follow … why would we need to make a law to force people to do business with other people?” Rep. Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles, said.

“I don’t believe we’re trying to force anybody to do anything. We just want people to follow the law, and we want there to be equal acceptance,” Freeman responded.

Rep. Polly Thomas, R-Metairie, said she was concerned the bill would force landlords to have to ask renters about their sexual or gender orientation, which she was against.

Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, said the bill isn’t about verifying any race or orientation, “trying to enshrine in the law that we do not tolerate any type of discrimination.”

Reps. Paula Davis, Bryan Fontenot, Jonathan Goudeau, Scott McKnight, Tarver and Thomas voted to table the bill.

Duplessis and Reps. Stephanie Hilferty, Kyle Green, Paul Hollis, Edmond Jordan, Candace Newell and Vincent St. Blanc voted against  it.

The vote was mostly along party lines, except for Republicans Hilferty, St. Blanc and Hollis who voted against the bill being deferred.

Disabled people face GOP pushback in bid to study voting access

A proposal to study the voting rights of disabled people to see if improved wheelchair access and other accommodations might be needed encountered heavy pushback from several Louisiana House Republicans on Tuesday.  The proposal ultimately advanced from the House and Governmental Affairs Committee after GOP lawmakers removed language that specified “curbside voting” for disabled people […] The post Disabled people face GOP pushback in bid to study voting access appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana proposes ‘overnight’ solution to trucker shortage

Louisiana is exploring a legislative solution to provide overnight relief to the supply-chain bottleneck that a nationwide shortage of truck drivers has caused. Senate Bill 477, sponsored by Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco, cleared the Senate Transportation, Highways & Public Works Committee without objection Thursday and will advance to the Senate floor for consideration.  The bill […] The post Louisiana proposes ‘overnight’ solution to trucker shortage appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Ban on transgender athletes from women’s sports advances in Louisiana Legislature

An effort has been revived to ban transgender athletes from women’s and girls’ sports in Louisiana. Gov. John Bel Edwards rejected the proposal last year, and a veto override effort from Republicans in the Legislature fell short of the needed votes.  Sen. Beth Mizell has once again authored the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which […] The post Ban on transgender athletes from women’s sports advances in Louisiana Legislature appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
Georgia Republicans pass transgender sports ban in final moments of legislative session

Republicans used a last-minute legislative maneuver to slip language that could lead to banning transgender athletes from playing on girls’ sports teams in public schools into a bill targeting so-called divisive concepts in classrooms. The post Georgia Republicans pass transgender sports ban in final moments of legislative session appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Lawmakers look to address Louisiana’s teacher shortage

Current law suspends retirement benefits for many teachers who return to work depending on when they retired. A proposed law would expand the number of certified teachers in any subject area who could return without losing retirement pay. That would include any who retired before July 1, 2020. The post Lawmakers look to address Louisiana’s teacher shortage appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana lawmakers block attempt to pull tax breaks from solar, wind projects

Fossil fuel proponents in the Louisiana House of Representatives were met with resistance Tuesday in a committee where they brought three different bills, one of which would have targeted solar and wind energy projects to make them ineligible for state tax breaks.  House Concurrent Resolution 6, sponsored by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, would have […] The post Louisiana lawmakers block attempt to pull tax breaks from solar, wind projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Bills to weaken Louisiana vaccine mandates advance in Legislature

An attempt to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by Louisiana schools and all levels of government has gained momentum in the Legislature, although proponents’ arguments for doing so have been based on misinformation. Two pieces of legislation that would weaken such mandates advanced from the House Health and Welfare committee Tuesday morning. One resolution would remove […] The post Bills to weaken Louisiana vaccine mandates advance in Legislature appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana State Police second-in-command placed on leave for ‘sanitizing’ cell phone

In the wake of heavy criticism from state lawmakers, Louisiana State Police’s second-in-command was placed on administrative leave Friday pending an internal investigation into his involvement in the alleged cover-up of the Ronald Greene case.  Lt. Col. Doug Cain has been under investigation for several months after he and two other high-ranking administrators ordered their […] The post Louisiana State Police second-in-command placed on leave for ‘sanitizing’ cell phone appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
