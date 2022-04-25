"You did it!" She's going to be a nurse! And her proud dad never doubted it for a second.

Becoming a registered nurse is a career goal of thousands of Americans each year. According to statistics from 2021, there are around 4.2 million registered nurses currently working in the U.S. healthcare system. Becoming a registered nurse can take anywhere from 16 months to four years of study, depending on the nursing program you enroll in. Shannon Rosen, of Estero, Florida, was among those hopefuls chasing a nursing dream. She admits that she wasn’t sure she had what it took to succeed, but she decided to give it a try anyway. So, with encouragement from her dad, Mark, who even took a part-time job to help her financially, she put in two years of hard work leading up to her final exams.

Watch the video to see Shannon realize her dream of becoming a registered nurse.

Registered nurses have a wide range of responsibilities, including conducting assessments on patients, recording medical information and symptoms, administering treatments and medications, taking care of wounds, and collecting samples. Consequently, there is a whole lot to learn.

Having put her heart and soul into her training, Shannon was understandably nervous come the big day when her exam results were released. In fact, she was a tearful wreck. Her dad was optimistic but said, pass or fail; the moment was worth recording. So, with the camera rolling and her father at her back, Shannon opened her laptop and nervously clicked on the results page. Happily, she need not have worried as she got the answer she’d been hoping for. Shannon had passed! Together with her dad, she was emotional and overjoyed to be starting a brand-new career helping others. She’s currently working as an Operating Room Registered Nurse. However, her ambition doesn’t stop there, as she’s now training to become a circulating nurse who assists surgeons in the operating room.

