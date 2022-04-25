ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning’s White House visit ‘a long time in the making’

By Eduardo A. Encina
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Lightning waited a long time to visit the White House, but maybe the timing for their trip, coming on Monday’s final off day of the regular season, was timed perfectly.

With the postseason starting May 2, their trip D.C. — which has long been a traditional perk for championship-winning sports teams — was a reminder of what it took to claim back-to-back Stanley Cups.

The pandemic kept the Lightning from the White House after their bubble victory in 2020, and the timing wasn’t right during two trips to to face the Capitals this season. Monday’s visit came together quickly and the team flew up following Sunday’s win at the Panthers.

“It was a long time in the making,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said. “We weren’t sure if we were going to get this opportunity. But it was certainly worth the wait. That was one of the highlights of a lot of our lives, not just our hockey careers to get with the president.

“It was a tremendous honor for a lot of us and an unforgettable experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfOvI_0fJtMC3U00
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking at an event to celebrate the Lightning's 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup championships. [ ANDREW HARNIK | Associated Press ]

Lightning forward Pat Maroon, who has been on the past three Stanley Cup-winning teams, hadn’t been to the White House until Monday, said his mission was to coax President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, who are Flyers fans, onto the Tampa Bay bandwagon.

Biden, who hosted the Bucs at the White House last July, recognized Tampa Bay’s recent pro sports success.

“It’s a pretty good time to be a sports fan in Tampa,” Biden said. “I don’t know what the hell you have in the water down there.”

During the outdoor ceremony on the South Lawn, Biden applauded the Lightning for their back-to-back titles as well as the organization’s community involvement, noting that Amalie Arena offered fans COVID vaccinations during the pandemic.

“Thank you all for the great work you’re doing in the community, congratulations again for all the great work you’ve done on the ice,” Biden said. “And I want to wish you good luck for the upcoming playoffs. Who knows, as I said, you may be here next year if you’re willing to come back.”

Lightning owner Jeff Vinik invited Biden to Tampa to attend the Lightning’s next boat parade.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghNQj_0fJtMC3U00
The Lightning's Ryan McDonagh looks back at President Joe Biden as he speaks during Monday's ceremony. [ ANDREW HARNIK | Associated Press ]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDoE9_0fJtMC3U00

The team presented Biden with a blue Lightning jersey with a No. 46 on the back — Biden is the 46th president — and an engraved silver hockey stick.

Biden also had a light-hearted moment with Stamkos, 32, about how long he’s been in the league.

“Steve, 14 seasons?” Biden said. “You’re getting old, man. I don’t know. I’ve got to get some advice from Steve about this.”

Stamkos deferred to defenseman Ryan McDonagh, one of the six American-born Lightning players, to speak on behalf of the players. And and much as his words focused on winning two Cups — and the challenges and sacrifices involved through daily COVID testing and strict protocols and players fighting through injuries. He also looked ahead to the playoffs.

“In a week from now, we get to start another journey and hopefully chase down a third Stanley Cup,” McDonagh said. “Although we know the difficulties ahead of us, we feel we have a great group intact that’s going to battle hard for each other and leave it all on the ice. The quest for a third Cup is not out of reach. We’ll do whatever we can, Bolt Nation.”

Inside the White House, the Lightning received treatment befitting champions, with tours of the West Wing and Blue Room. They met Secret Service members and White House staff from Tampa. And even through it wasn’t on the team’s itinerary, the Lightning received a surprise tour of the Oval Office from Biden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYYId_0fJtMC3U00
President Joe Biden smiles as Lightning owner Jeff Vinik speaks during Monday's ceremony. [ ANDREW HARNIK | Associated Press ]

“Originally we weren’t told we were going to see it,” said McDonagh. “Mr. President invited us there at the end of the ceremony. There’s much history and tradition coming from there. To get to see that first hand is pretty unique — just all the different portraits of former presidents and stuff within the White House, there’s so much history and tradition in there. You wish you could spend more than one day to try to take it all in.”

Not only was coach Jon Cooper, a former lawyer, impressed with Biden’s sports knowledge, he was fascinated by the president’s law background.

“I know the President must do this all the time, but for us, he was so generous,” Cooper said. “Being in the position he’s in as the leader of the free world and all that stuff, he has an amazing ability to wipe that persona aside and just be a human being like he was one of our teammates. I kind of wanted to get greedy and kind of sit down with him in a bar and listen to the story of his life.”

The Lightning used the event to show off their flashy championship rings, and Biden was among those impressed by the bling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHhc5_0fJtMC3U00
Lightning captain Steven Stamkos shows off his two Stanley Cup rings. [ EDUARDO A. ENCINA | Times ]

“I don’t think I’ve ever worn both these on one hand together,” Cooper said. “But these are fascinating, wonderful rings and when you see them on, including the President, they want to take a look.”

It was still a reunion of sorts. While every member of the past two title teams weren’t present, Mathieu Joseph flew in from Ottawa to attend the ceremony, and retired players Braydon Coburn and Curtis McElhinney were also there.

Bucs Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks, now a member of the Lightning front office, returned to the White House for the first time since he won a college football national championship with Florida State. The Bucs’ 2002 Super Bowl-winning team didn’t go to the White House because of the war in Iraq.

Local dignitaries attending included Tampa mayor Jane Castor, her predecessor Bob Buckhorn and former St. Petersburg mayor Rick Kriseman. WWE wrestler turned local philanthropist Titus O’Neil took selfies with the Stanley Cup before the ceremony. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman also was in attendance.

The visit was a reminder of everything it took for the Lightning to earn the title of Cup champion twice, right in time for another run.

“These are little, I guess, bread crumbs that come along with winning a Stanley Cup,” McDonagh said. “The good thing with our group is the hunger’s still there. We don’t need any kind of extra motivation, but certainly this does heighten the excitement, for sure, going into the last week of the regular season and before the start of the playoffs.”

• • •

