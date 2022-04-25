ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Herbstreit skipping ESPN's NFL draft coverage due to medical issue

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

ESPN's coverage of the NFL draft this week won't have two of the network's most popular analysts live on the set in Las Vegas.

Last week, Mel Kiper Jr. revealed he will be covering this year's draft from his home in Maryland because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19.

And then on Monday, Kirk Herbstreit revealed he won't be in attendance for medical reasons.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to come out to Vegas and be a part of this year's coverage," Herbstreit said in a video posted to social media. "Doctors have recently found a blood clot in my system. ... I feel good, but out of an abundance of caution, I think I'm just going to take a step back from this year's draft coverage."

Herbstreit said the draft is always one of his favorite events on the sports calendar.

"I'm just sad I will not be able to be out there. But I will be watching, like everybody else," Herbstreit said, adding, "I will see you guys at next year's draft."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kirk Herbstreit skipping ESPN's NFL draft coverage due to medical issue

