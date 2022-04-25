ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School bus carrying about 40 students crashes into tree in Towson

By WMAR Staff
 3 days ago
A school bus carrying about 40 students was involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Towson.

School officials said no students were seriously injured in the crash at Towsontown Blvd. and the Towson Bypass.

The bus crashed into a tree and had to be towed out.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

No other information was provided.

Chris Watson
2d ago

have you seen the way these buss's drive around balto co ??? im NOT SUPRISED AT ALL !!! THANK GOD NO CHILDREN WERE SERIOUSLY HURT..

