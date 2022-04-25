School bus carrying about 40 students crashes into tree in Towson

Update 4:05 p.m. April 28, 2022: D.C. Fire and EMS confirmed that the driver of the car was one of the patients transported with minor injuries. The patient with serious injuries was standing in the driveway of the hotel. One other person was treated for minor injuries on the scene and released. Vito Maggiolo, Media […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Long Reach High School student was hospitalized Thursday after he was stabbed outside the school, authorities said.
It happened when the 18-year-old victim and 17-year-old suspect got into a fight in the school’s parking lot about 11 a.m., Howard County Police said.
Police said the victim was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.
The 17-year-old suspect took off in an unknown vehicle afterward, but police said he was taken into custody hours later. Charges are pending for the teen.
The school was initially placed on lockdown, which has since shifted into a “modified lockdown,” according to police.
“My immediate, and continued, concern remains on the injured student, his family, and the students and staff at Long Reach High School who are suffering from fear and trauma resulting from this incident,” said Howard County Superintendent Michael Martirano in a letter to parents.
Support staff, including those from the crisis intervention team, will be available to support those who need to speak with somebody, Martiranaro said.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
A driver in a North Jersey shopping mall parking garage gets out of her car after she’s blocked from pulling out of a space. Before long, all hell breaks loose.“You entitled, right? You entitled, right?” the woman, who’s white, shouts at the black driver whose Jeep is blocking her car in the Garden…
Two girls were reportedly involved in a fight where one was hit by an unknown object at a Baltimore city high school, multiple news outlets report. The fight broke out at Digital Harbor High School in Federal Hill on Wednesday, April 27, WJZ reports. While initial reports said there was...
A man is dead and two other people were wounded in separate shootings in Erie on Thursday.
Erie police on Friday morning were investigating both shootings to determine what happened in the incidents. No one had been charged in either shooting as of Friday morning.
...
A woman is dead and two others are injured after a driver veered to avoid a Jeep merging into his lane and overturned his SUV in Frederick County, Maryland, on Monday afternoon, according to state police. The crash happened eastbound on U.S. Route 340 at Maryland Route 180 in Petersville...
A man from Prince George's County has been arrested in connection with a homicide earlier this year, authorities said. Malique Harden, 21, of Suiltand, is charged with the shooting death of 58-year-old Michael Hawkins of Washington DC, Prince George's County Police said. Harden shot and killed Hawkins during a robbery...
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Hagerstown Police responded to an alarming scene Friday night when they discovered a driver who had been shot and a car with more than a dozen bullet holes. Around 9:45 p.m., police came on the scene in the 100 block of West Bethel Street and proceeded...
Early Friday morning, around 12:55 a.m., officers were on the scene of a crash in the 100 block of Washington Boulevard. After colliding with the Acura, the driver of the truck lost control and struck six parked vehicles.
A 30-year-old man has died in an overnight southeast Baltimore shooting, authorities said. Marco Nunez was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Thames Street just before 1 a.m. on Monday, April 25, Baltimore Police said. Nunez was a bouncer at Rodos Bar and was identified by his employer, Fox Baltimore reports.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police on Saturday found a man who had been shot in the head inside of an apartment in South Baltimore, according to authorities.
Officers were sent to the 1300 block of Pontiac Street to investigate a report of a dead body in an apartment around 3:40 p.m., police said.
When officers arrived at the apartment, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head laying on a bed, according to authorities.
A Baltimore City Fire Department medic pronounced the man dead.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact Baltimore Police Department homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Officials have identified a man who was killed in an exchange of gunfire with a state trooper and sheriff’s deputy on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
The man killed in the shootout Monday was identified as William Brink, 24, of Salisbury, the attorney general’s office said in a news release Wednesday. The officers involved have been identified as Cpl. Jason Dykes, who has been with Maryland State Police for 17 years, and Sgt. Kevin Goepfert and Deputy 1st Class Anthony Jackson of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.
Goepfert has been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years and Jackson has been...
