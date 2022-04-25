ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Victims of crash near Island Water Park in Fresno identified. They were thrown from a Jeep

By Larry Valenzuela
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

Two men killed in a single-vehicle collision near Island Water Park in Fresno were identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Amit Amit, 25, of India, and Abhishek Choudhary, 22, were killed in the collision. The coroner’s office said Choudhary’s city of residence was unknown.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near West Barstow and North Contessa avenues, when a dark-colored Jeep traveling north on Barstow struck a power pole. Power to the area was knocked out.

Fresno police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said officers found the Jeep in the middle of the roadway with major damage. Police said four men were ejected.

Officers found Amit and Choudhary in a nearby dirt field. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruiz said another man was found in the area who was conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital. His status is not known.

Officers were looking for another man who they believed to be with the three men. The California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the search. Alcohol and speed were a factor, Ruiz said.

About 1,500 PG&E customers were affected by the power outage.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Traffic Accident#Barstow#Pg E
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
India
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX40

Police identify DoorDash driver who was fatally shot in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department said a DoorDash delivery driver was a victim of a homicide earlier this week.  On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 56-year-old Andrew Satavu of Modesto. Officers said Satavu completed a food delivery before he died.  At around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said they received calls […]
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Owner of La Victoria Supermercado, alleged accomplice indicted on cocaine trafficking charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento-area men were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday and charged with two counts of cocaine trafficking, the office of U.S Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.   Jose Manuel Chavez Zepeda, 54, of Carmichael, and Denis Zacaris Ponce Castillo, 37, of Sacramento were charged with the conspiracy to distribute cocaine […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
581
Followers
88
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy