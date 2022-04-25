Victims of crash near Island Water Park in Fresno identified. They were thrown from a Jeep

Two men killed in a single-vehicle collision near Island Water Park in Fresno were identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Amit Amit, 25, of India, and Abhishek Choudhary, 22, were killed in the collision. The coroner’s office said Choudhary’s city of residence was unknown.

The collision happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near West Barstow and North Contessa avenues, when a dark-colored Jeep traveling north on Barstow struck a power pole. Power to the area was knocked out.

Fresno police Lt. Ignacio Ruiz said officers found the Jeep in the middle of the roadway with major damage. Police said four men were ejected.

Officers found Amit and Choudhary in a nearby dirt field. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruiz said another man was found in the area who was conscious and breathing and was taken to a hospital. His status is not known.

Officers were looking for another man who they believed to be with the three men. The California Highway Patrol helicopter assisted in the search. Alcohol and speed were a factor, Ruiz said.

About 1,500 PG&E customers were affected by the power outage.