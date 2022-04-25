ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New Maine law aims to stop harassment at abortion clinics

By PATRICK WHITTLE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new law in Maine is designed to prevent harassment and blockades outside abortion providers in the state.

Supporters said the new law gives health service facilities the ability to establish and mark a “medical safety zone” that extends 8 feet (2 1/2 meters) from the center of an entryway. The zone would prohibit people from intentionally blocking entrances or harassing and threatening patients, said supporters. Violations could be charged as a misdemeanor.

Rep. Jay McCreight, a Harpswell Democrat, said Monday she proposed the bill to “provide important protections so that people will no longer be repeatedly and intentionally obstructed from receiving the health care they want and need.”

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday — the final day of the state’s legislative session — that she signed the proposal into law last week.

Maine is now one of four states with a law that creates a “bubble zone” that limits protests nears the doors of a medical clinic, according to a 2019 report by the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion access.

The language of the new law says it applies to “a building in which patients receive health services,” but a public hearing on the bill in March focused heavily on abortion facilities. The Maine Women’s Lobby released a statement in support of the proposal at the time, saying “the right to peacefully protest does not extend to interfering with the rights of others to access services.”

The Maine Coalition to End Domestic Violence testified that it could not support the expansion of the state’s criminal code. The group’s spokesperson, Regina Rooney, testified that lawmakers should instead consider ways to improve civil enforcement on the rules.

Rooney testified that the state has “only just begun reckoning with the unintended consequences of relying too heavily on the criminal legal system to solve society’s problems.”

Maine passed its bill as some Democratically controlled states are seeking to shore up abortion access in a time when Republican-controlled states have passed laws to restrict access. Vermont’s House of Representatives approved a proposal in February to amend the state constitution to include a “Reproductive Liberty” amendment. It goes before voters in November.

In Kentucky, a federal judge last week temporarily blocked a state law that effectively eliminated abortions in the state. New Hampshire outlawed abortion after 24 weeks this year, but lawmakers recently added an exception to the ban for cases in which the fetus has been diagnosed with “abnormalities incompatible with life.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
State
Vermont State
City
Harpswell, ME
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Mills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#Ap#Democratic#The Guttmacher Institute#The Maine Women S Lobby
UPI News

Kansas legislators uphold governor's vetos on controversial bills

April 29 (UPI) -- Kansas state lawmakers have upheld Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of two controversial Republican-led bills to ban transgender athletes from competing in girls sports and allow parents to object to any school material they deem is contrary to their beliefs. Both bills died Thursday in the state's...
KANSAS STATE
Toby Hazlewood

A Feud Is Brewing Between Gov. DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Newsom of California After DeSantis “Dumpster Fire” Comments

Concerns over Californian businesses moving to Florida. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. A feud has been brewing between Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis, and Governor Gavin Newsom of California, and it escalated on April 25 after DeSantis made derogatory remarks about California.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

West Virginia seeks public comment on water assessments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is seeking public comment on its draft water monitoring and assessment report. The report includes a list of impaired stream and lake assessments. An impaired water is a body that fails to meet state quality standards and can’t support at least one designated use, the agency said.
CHARLESTON, WV
New Hampshire Bulletin

Senate votes down cannabis legalization bills, dashing supporters’ hopes for 2022

The New Hampshire Senate voted down two bills to legalize cannabis Thursday, likely heading off the last opportunities for legalization in the Granite State this year.  In a series of heated interactions on the chamber floor, senators brought up concerns around children, drivers, and irresponsible residents using cannabis if it were to be legalized, and […] The post Senate votes down cannabis legalization bills, dashing supporters’ hopes for 2022 appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

872K+
Followers
425K+
Post
398M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy