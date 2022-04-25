ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

County record

By Sheryl Raodcap
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

-1252 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint in the 18800 block of Johnston Road. -6:29 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Shelby Couty Sheriff’s Office on...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sidney, OH
City
Houston, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Sheriff
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
Western Iowa Today

Two Hurt in Decatur County Crash

(Davis City) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Davis City in Decatur County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 69 west of Dale-Miller Road. Authorities say 50-year-old Debra Sue Percifield of Mount Ayr suffered serious injuries, and a family member transported her passenger, 20-year-old Crystal Hughes, to the Decatur County Hospital.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
WHIO Dayton

SWAT called to standoff in Xenia Thursday; 1 taken to hospital

XENIA — One man was put in custody, then taken to the hospital after SWAT was called to North Miami Avenue in Xenia Thursday night. Crews responded to the 400 block of N. Miami Ave. on the reporter of an emotionally disturbed person, according to a press release from the Xenia Police Department.
XENIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Pedestrian killed in Conway crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle in Conway, according to police. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. at the area of Boundary Street and Main Street, according to a social media post from the department. Serious injuries were also reported. One land of traffic […]
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy