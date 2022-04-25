Hogue Road closed for about sixty days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – In improving some water lines, a road had to close.

The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility announced that Hogue Road is closed to through traffic between Boehne Camp Road and Red Bank Road. EWSU says the closure is related to a water line improvement project.

