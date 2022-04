The Polygon ecosystem has witnessed historical growth in the past several months and now supports over 19,000 dApps—an increase of over 170% from January this year. According to data from Alchemy, this growth is also evident in the number of monthly active teams building on Polygon, which grew from 3,000 to 8,000 in the last five months alone. The influx of developers is even larger when zooming out—their number increased by sixfold since October 2021.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO