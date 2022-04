TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s getting closer and closer to home. Animal Caretakers at Reid Park are closely monitoring the spread of H5N1. “We have been monitoring the progression of Avian flu across the country. And, our plan would be to move our most highly susceptible species, like our flamingos, to an indoor location to protect them,” Sue Tygielski, Director of Zoo Operations said.

