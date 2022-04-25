ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska troopers arrest 16 during anti-impaired driving campaign

By Nolan Dorn
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers arrested 16 people on suspicion of driving under the influence during its anti-impaired driving campaign, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The weeklong enforcement effort...

Comments / 3

