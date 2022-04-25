10 Swimwear Styles for Teens to Dive Into This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I could magically change about myself overnight, it might just be how thick my hair is. See, I have extremely thin hair that is super prone to oil and build-up. I’ve never quite been able to achieve those shimmering healthy-looking and voluminous locks that I’ve seen advertised on tv. But, one thing that has helped my thin hair look fuller is implementing dry shampoo into my styling routine. Even if my...

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO