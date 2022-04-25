ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Swimwear Styles for Teens to Dive Into This Summer

By Holland Baker
SheKnows
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Trying to nail down what’s in style for teenagers is often a moving target, and swimwear...

www.sheknows.com

SheKnows

​​This Night Cream ‘Works Wonders’ on Fine Lines & Sagging Skin In One Step

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As busy moms, it’s hard to dedicate your time to a skincare routine that requires 20 steps. Instead, discovering a product that treats multiple skin concerns at once is always a relief. If you’re looking to fade dark and sunspots from long days at the beach chasing the kids around, or smoothing fine...
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
SheKnows

Celebrities Love Using This $10 Dry Shampoo For Adding ‘Extra Texture’ & Volume to Their Fine Hair

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing I could magically change about myself overnight, it might just be how thick my hair is. See, I have extremely thin hair that is super prone to oil and build-up. I’ve never quite been able to achieve those shimmering healthy-looking and voluminous locks that I’ve seen advertised on tv. But, one thing that has helped my thin hair look fuller is implementing dry shampoo into my styling routine. Even if my...
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
SheKnows

Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Photo of Daughters for New Shoe Collection & They Look So Grown Up

Click here to read the full article. Nicky Hilton is glowing, and for a couple reasons. For starters, the designer, wife and mom of two —  daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 5 and Theodora ‘Teddy’ Marilyn, 4, who she shares with husband James Rothschild — is expecting! The mom-to-be is all smiles (and looked absolutely stunning) alongside her daughters in a few rare photos she shared with People magazine to announce her new shoe collection — a collaboration for mother’s day with alice + olivia’s CEO and founder, Stacy Bendet.  View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) Hilton may...
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin Shared a Heart-Melting Throwback of Daughter Grace: 'Still Admiring Koalas'

Click here to read the full article. Loving animals is in Grace Warrior’s DNA. As the daughter of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell — and granddaughter of the late Steve Irwin (aka, The Crocodile Hunter) — this 13-month-old has practically grown up in the Australian Zoo. In a new throwback photo posted by her mom, Grace can be seen doing what she loves best: gazing admiringly at exotic animals. Irwin shared two photos to Instagram today, featuring Grace staring at a koala in her dad’s arms, while Irwin stands nearby. “Today & one year ago,” Irwin captioned the video. “Our girl is...
SheKnows

Princess Diana Diffuses a Tantrum While Playing With Her Boys in a Resurfaced Video – & It’s Peak Mom Goals

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourself for some truly adorable vintage footage of Princess Diana playing with Prince William and Prince Harry. The video, shot in 1986, features the family at a playground and includes William pushing Harry on a swing, William going down a slide and Diana overseeing all the activities. One of the highlights happens towards the end, when Prince William refuses to leave the playground — a classic kid move that almost every parent has dealt with. Diana holds her other son in her arms and breezily says, “Alright, Harry will have all the fun...
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her identical...
SheKnows

The 6 Best Acne Products for Teens, According to Dermatologists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As a former teen who struggled with acne, I can confirm that I was willing to try just about anything to get rid of those big, red bumps — scrubs that left me red and dry, masks that burned my skin and huge globs of retinol that left me peeling were all par for the course. Why put myself through the pain and horror? It’s no secret: acne can feel embarrassing and uncomfortable, especially as a teenager.
SheKnows

Boss Wants Her Nanny To Skip a Major Life Event & Reddit Has Picked a Clear Side

Click here to read the full article. Reddit is rallying around a poster who took to AITA with a frustrating work-related quandary. Here’s how it all went down. The Reddit user works as a nanny and gave a heads up to their boss seven months ago that they would be attending their sister’s wedding for a weekend. “I nanny two amazing kids who are 6 and 8. This is the first time I have ever asked to have some time off. My boss has always been like ‘Oh yeah sure! Sounds like a beautiful wedding,'” the user wrote. “However I got...
