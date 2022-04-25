ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

COVID-19 numbers rising across the stateline

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 numbers were at their peak in the stateline at the beginning of the year, then they fell off. However, the Illinois Department of Public Health is now warning that numbers are inching back up.

There are currently 28 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 across Region One. Only 18% of ICU beds are open at the moment.

That is a change from just the beginning of April, when 24% of beds were open.

