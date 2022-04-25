ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shootings are leading cause of death among kids and teens in U.S.

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — A new report shows that shootings are the leading cause of death among children and teenagers in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that firearm deaths caused by interpersonal conflicts rose to become the number-one cause of death in 2020. Forty-five thousand people younger than 18-years-old were killed.

Automobile deaths, the leading cause for 60 years, dropped to number-two.

