ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Listen as Melissa Lucio learns her life has been spared

25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13X0wD_0fJtIy7q00

On Monday, Melissa Lucio was told by a state lawmaker that she was not going to be executed this week.

Listen to the conversation between state Rep. Jeff Leach , a Plano Republican, and Lucio, whose death sentence has drawn international outcry as more people come to doubt her guilt in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah Alvarez.

Hear Melissa Lucio react to the news that her execution was halted.

Lucio.mp4

Here is a transcript of their conversation:

Lucio: Hello.

Leach: Melissa.

Lucio: Yes.

Leach: Hey, this is Jeff Leach.

Lucio: Yes, sir.

Leach: How are you today?

Lucio: I'm doing fine. How are you?

Leach: Good, have you heard the news?

Lucio: No, what?

Leach: You haven't heard the news yet?

Lucio: No. What happened?

Leach: The Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of your execution for Wednesday.

Lucio: Are you serious!? Are you serious!? [Laughing and crying.] When did this happen?!

Leach: We just got word about 15 minutes ago.

Lucio: Oh my God. [Laughing and crying.] That is wonderful. Oh my God. What does that mean?

Leach: [Laughing.] Well, it means you're going to wake up on Thursday morning.

Lucio: Oh my goodness! [Laughing and crying.] Oh thank you, God.

Leach: You're not making the trip to Huntsville on Wednesday, and the the order was very strong in that it appears that you're going to get a new trial at the very least, they —

Lucio: Oh my goodness. That is so wonderful. Thank you so much!

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/04/25/melissa-lucio-execution-reprieve/ .

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kim Kardashian celebrates Melissa Lucio execution delay: ‘Best news ever’

Kim Kardashian is celebrating a decision by a Texas court to temporarily call off the imminent execution of Melissa Lucio, a mother of 14 who activists say was wrongfully given the death penalty for the accidental 2007 death of her baby daughter.“Best news ever!” Ms Kardashian wrote on Monday on Twitter. “Melissa Lucio has been on death row for over 14 years for her daughter’s death that was a tragic accident.”Lucio, who was scheduled to be put to death this Wednesday, was given the death penalty for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah, though advocates argue the mother...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I thank God for my life’: Melissa Lucio is granted 11th-hour stay of execution by Texas appeals court

Melissa Lucio has been granted an 11th-hour stay of execution, just 48 hours before she was about to be put to death for a crime she says she didn’t commit.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution early on Monday afternoon and ordered the trial court to consider new evidence in her case after multiple experts cast doubt on her 2008 conviction and calls to save her grew from human rights advocates, celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Amanda Knox, and both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers.Lucio, who has spent the last 14 years on death row...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Plano, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
The Independent

Melissa Lucio: Texas death row mother to learn of fate today as parole board considers clemency

The fate of Melissa Lucio is expected to be decided today as the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will determine whether the state should move forward with her execution for a crime she says she didn’t commit.The 53-year-old Hispanic mother-of-14 is currently scheduled to be executed on Wednesday in a case that has drawn an outcry from celebrities, human rights advocates and both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers. On Monday – just 48 hours from her execution – the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is considering a request to have her death sentence commuted to life imprisonment...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Leach
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Supporters raise awareness on Melissa Lucio case days before scheduled Texas execution

Friends, family, and even complete strangers all gathered together in front of the state capitol on Saturday to show support for Melissa Lucio, a Texas mother on death row. Lucio spent the last 15 years in prison following the death of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Supporters say Mariah accidentally fell down a flight of stairs, but Lucio was convicted of killing her after she confessed to police. Supporters say she was pressured, and she's maintained innocence ever since.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plano Republican
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy