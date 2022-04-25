Average for new COVID cases recedes in Worcester

WORCESTER — Following a rise in average cases of COVID-19 in the city April 16, the rate of cases receded in the past week.

On Monday, the Worcester Department of Public Health reported that the city's seven-day average for new COVID cases decreased to 47.6 per day in the past week, down 9.1 cases a day from the week prior. On April 16, it was reported that the seven-day average rose by nearly 25 cases that week.

Over the past seven days, 333 new cases were reported in Worcester for a total of 54,706 since the start of the pandemic. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Worcester remains at 528.

Inpatient numbers increased over April 16 with 38 people hospitalized in Worcester's health systems, up five from last week. However, three are in intensive care unit beds, a decrease of three patients.

On vaccination, the city reports 63% of residents are fully vaccinated, unchanged from April 16. Additionally, 74% have received at least one shot, up one percentage point from the prior report. Of the fully vaccinated population, 49% have received at least one booster shot, also up one percentage point from the prior report.

While the average has gone down, the concentration of COVID-19 detected in Greater Worcester wastewater Wednesday was well above any other recorded point in April.

The seven-day-average in Shrewsbury decreased while it increased slightly in Grafton.

Shrewsbury has an average of 7.7 cases, down 3.6 cases from April 16, and Grafton has an average of 2.7, up by just .1 case.

In Shrewsbury, 54 cases were detected over the past week for a total of 7,574 cases and Grafton had 19 for a total of 3,190.