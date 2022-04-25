Shining a light on autism awareness

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Megan Fox wants her kids to express themselves however they please. In a wide-ranging interview with Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the 35-year-old actress opens up about how she teaches her children, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, about gender identity and encourages them to be confident in who they are.
Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A state-run youth facility, the Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County, is getting failing grades in a scathing report on conditions at the center. Two groups, Disability Rights Tennessee and Youth Law Center, said their investigation and interviews of youth and staff at the facility, along with public data, found beatings and […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native just finished the journey of a lifetime by walking all the way from Cincinnati, Ohio to Memphis. For Krista Sheneman, this trip back home was inspired by a recent diagnosis with type 2 diabetes. It has been 23 days since she made the walk.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Being notified of scholarship awards is something that would make any parent or student proud. A Memphis family is celebrating because their daughter overcame the odds, earning $1-million worth of scholarships, and this amazing student reached these accomplishments despite the challenges from autism. “I’m just proud...
May 1st is decision day for Mid-South seniors headed to college. That’s the deadline for students to accept most schools’ scholarship offers. While they have the academic plan figured out, there’s another aspect of college success that may never occur to parents or students. Jocelyn Johnson is the Lead Counselor and Power Center Academy High School and spoke with Live at 9 Thursday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many across the Mid-South are celebrating the Islamic holiday Ramadan. During this time, most of our Muslim community members will fast from sunup to sundown, but at Bala’s Bistro in Whitehaven, it is also about giving back. Good food feeds the soul, especially when it...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Boy Scout said he wants to be the change he wants to see in the world. “This vehicle was donated to us a short while ago,” said Graham Nunnelee, a Dorothy Day House volunteer. “This is one of the ways we help...
Comments / 0