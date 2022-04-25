New apartments going up on prime piece of Charlotte real estate

Hundreds of homes are expected to be built at the former Howe Dairy Road property in south Gastonia after the project won Gastonia City Council approval. Phoenix-based real estate company, Suncrest Real Estate and Land, plans to build more than 700 single-family homes and 173 townhomes on 325 acres of land off Neal Hawkins Road, near Martha Rivers Park.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The future of the Epicentre hangs in the balance of an auction scheduled for next month at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. This is after the entertainment hub went into foreclosure earlier this year. With an auction date set, some are wondering what will be next for...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas, groceries -- it seems like the cost of everything continues to rise. Rent is no exception. According to real estate information website Redfin, average rents in the U.S. rose 14.1% in 2021 based on year-over-year comparisons from December 2020 to December 2021. Many people in...
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — It's been nearly nine months since York County debuted the diverging diamond interchange on the Gold Hill Road Bridge over I-77 in September 2021. It’s the first one of its kind operating in South Carolina and the goal was to alleviate heavy traffic. Patrick...
HICKORY, N.C. — The city of Hickory has filed a lawsuit against three contracting companies over the arch collapse at the City Walk. The 40-ton wooden arches came down on North Carolina Highway 127 during bad weather in February. The cost to put them up was $750,000. The lawsuit...
