Garth Brooks Announces 2nd Date at Gillette…Plus Complete 2022 Concert List

By Scott
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 3 days ago
Another show has been added to the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour. Saturday, May 21 has already been in the books, and now the night before Friday, May 20th will host the legendary country performer at Gillette Stadium. Tickets for the new opening night concert will go on sale to...

WBEC AM

After 4 Decades, The Berkshires Look Back At A Beloved “TV Radio Station”

Berkshire residents: Allow me to get a little nostalgic on this article as this will bring back some memories back in the days when watching TV was well worth your time: It was on September 18th, 1978, just 9 days after arriving from a vacation at my native land of Greece and let's not forget that a new school year began a week earlier, so my aim was to wind down and watch some top quality prime time programming. I hit pay dirt when tuning in to channel 2 (WCBS-TV) and discovered they were presenting a situation comedy that was based at a radio station in the Buckeye State of Ohio. Here is how it first started in episode one that featured the late, great Howard Hesseman as the iconic DJ simply known for his "on-air medical healing"
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
