Madison, WI

Sylvia Maria Kimberley

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvia Marie Kimberley, 75, of Madison, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022. Sylvia was born to the late Jess L. and Genevieve B. (Sutter) Kimberley, December 29th, 1946 in Evansville, WI. Sylvia became a sister of St. Benedict receiving a BS in Nursing and later a MS in...

www.channel3000.com

Channel 3000

Richard Wilson

Richard Raymond Wilson, 95, of Richland Center, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. He was born on March 11, 1927, the son of William and Ethelyn (Barto) Wilson. Richard grew up in the city of Richland Center, enlisted in the United States Navy in 1945 and served in the South Pacific for 2 years. He was very proud to serve his country. Richard and his two brothers served in the military at the same time.
RICHLAND CENTER, WI
Channel 3000

LeRoy A. Ziebarth

LeRoy A. Ziebarth, age 92, of Arena, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green. He was born on November 14, 1929 in Avoca, WI the son of Herman and Leona (Richter) Ziebarth. LeRoy served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was a lifetime Arena VFW Post #9336 member. He was married to the former Shirley Butteris on August 11, 1956, farmed most of his life and was a member of the Arena Congregation Church.
ARENA, WI
Channel 3000

Levi J. Edge

Levi J. Edge, 34, of East Dubuque, IL passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2nd at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Lance Wetter officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1st at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; also on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL

