Sylvia Maria Kimberley

Henry Joseph Flogel of rural Mazomanie died peacefully at home on April 23, 2022, after a short struggle with cancer. He was born on March 12, 1928, the middle child of 11, to John and Eleanora Flogel in Dickeyville, Wisconsin. He grew up on a farm and helped with work on the homestead, as well as on those of other family and friends throughout southern Wisconsin and the Dubuque, Iowa area. Early in his career he knew horse teams and how to run them. His parents and siblings held many parties playing cards, music and dancing. Through these parties his family and Dolores Pettera’s family became good friends. One day Hank finally got the nerve to ask Dolores out on a date. They married on Decoration Day, May 31, 1954. They started farming 50/50 with his dad in Cuba City, WI and later found a farm to purchase in the fertile valley between Mazomanie and Black Earth in 1961. He loved raising, harvesting and eating apples.

MAZOMANIE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO