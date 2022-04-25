Marion County deputies arrest 21 people, 7 at large in drug round-up
MARION COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Marion County deputies arrested 21 people during a “drug round-up” on Saturday, April 23. The following suspects were arrested and charged:
- Barbara Beal – (2) counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and (3) counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a firearm
- Billy Holman – Sale of a Controlled Substance and (3) counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a firearm
- Ketarius Cotton of Foxworth – (2) counts of Sale within 1500 feet of a Church
- Jared Harris of Foxworth – Sale within 1500, Conspiracy to sell or transfer
- Justin Garner of Kokomo – (2) counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance
- Jamal Smith of Sandy Hook – Sale of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to sell or transfer
- Amanda Lynn Smith of Foxworth – (2) counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1500 feet of a Church
- Tywon Peters of Columbia – Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1500 feet of a Church
- Lloyd Chandler of Columbia – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
- Joshua McCovery of Gulfport – DUI, Misdemeanor Possession, Possession of Paraphernalia
- Mary Beth Fortenberry of Kokomo – Misdemeanor Possession, Possession of Paraphernalia, (2)Contempt Warrants
- Corey Brown of Sumrall – DUI
- Lantez Shephard of Columbia – Contempt Warrant for Possession of Prescription Drugs
- Pamela Willis of Sumrall – Fleeing Law Enforcement, DUI, Contempt Warrants
- Janeesha Booth of Bassfield – DUI Child Endangerment, Misdemeanor Possession
- Malcom Kinney of Bassfield – DUI Child Endangerment, Misdemeanor Possession
- Sue Chandler of Columbia – Contempt Warrant
- Hannah Waller of Columbia – CPD Warrant for Embezzlement
- Michael Chandler of Columbia – Warrant for Failure to Appear
- Christopher Traylor of Angie, LA – DUI, Providing False Info to Law Enforcement, Wanted fugitive out of Forrest County, Lamar County, St. Tammany Parrish, and Washington Parrish
- Willie Ray Ford of Foxworth – DUI, Contempt Warrant
Deputies said they’re still looking for seven people wanted on various charges. The following people have an arrest warrant from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office:
- Dameon Alexander, of Columbia, is wanted for sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.
- Dravius Johnson is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.
- Cameron Warrick is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance.
- Jaylin Green is wanted on conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
- Stephen Blake Crawley is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance.
- Kevin Richards is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.
- Zikeeja Weary is wanted for sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.
Anyone with information about any of the listed individuals can call the Marion County Sheriff's Office at (601)-736-5051.
