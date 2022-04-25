ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, MS

Marion County deputies arrest 21 people, 7 at large in drug round-up

By Rachel Hernandez
MARION COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Marion County deputies arrested 21 people during a “drug round-up” on Saturday, April 23. The following suspects were arrested and charged:

  • Barbara Beal – (2) counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, and (3) counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a firearm
  • Billy Holman – Sale of a Controlled Substance and (3) counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a firearm
  • Ketarius Cotton of Foxworth – (2) counts of Sale within 1500 feet of a Church
  • Jared Harris of Foxworth – Sale within 1500, Conspiracy to sell or transfer
  • Justin Garner of Kokomo – (2) counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance
  • Jamal Smith of Sandy Hook – Sale of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to sell or transfer
  • Amanda Lynn Smith of Foxworth – (2) counts of Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1500 feet of a Church
  • Tywon Peters of Columbia – Sale of a Controlled Substance within 1500 feet of a Church
  • Lloyd Chandler of Columbia – Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Joshua McCovery of Gulfport – DUI, Misdemeanor Possession, Possession of Paraphernalia
  • Mary Beth Fortenberry of Kokomo – Misdemeanor Possession, Possession of Paraphernalia, (2)Contempt Warrants
  • Corey Brown of Sumrall – DUI
  • Lantez Shephard of Columbia – Contempt Warrant for Possession of Prescription Drugs
  • Pamela Willis of Sumrall – Fleeing Law Enforcement, DUI, Contempt Warrants
  • Janeesha Booth of Bassfield – DUI Child Endangerment, Misdemeanor Possession
  • Malcom Kinney of Bassfield – DUI Child Endangerment, Misdemeanor Possession
  • Sue Chandler of Columbia – Contempt Warrant
  • Hannah Waller of Columbia – CPD Warrant for Embezzlement
  • Michael Chandler of Columbia – Warrant for Failure to Appear
  • Christopher Traylor of Angie, LA – DUI, Providing False Info to Law Enforcement, Wanted fugitive out of Forrest County, Lamar County, St. Tammany Parrish, and Washington Parrish
  • Willie Ray Ford of Foxworth – DUI, Contempt Warrant
Deputies said they’re still looking for seven people wanted on various charges. The following people have an arrest warrant from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Dameon Alexander, of Columbia, is wanted for sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.
  • Dravius Johnson is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.
  • Cameron Warrick is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance.
  • Jaylin Green is wanted on conspiracy to sell or transfer a controlled substance.
  • Stephen Blake Crawley is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance.
  • Kevin Richards is wanted on two counts of sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.
  • Zikeeja Weary is wanted for sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church.

Anyone with information about any of the listed individuals can call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-736-5051.

